Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Mimic The Batman In New Trailer and Poster “Blue Justice”

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is back for the news with its teaser trailer that is released by Paramount Pictures. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is an upcoming adventure comedy film that is supposed to hit the theaters on 28th April 2022. In the recently released trailer of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the viewers could see the admiration of the speedster for Batman as he copies the voice of the popular DC hero and he further, ends up calling himself as “Blue Justice”. In the teaser, the viewers could also see the ultimate showdown of Sonic against Dr Robotnik’s newest ally named Knuckles. Is directed by Jeff Fowler and it is written by Josh Miller and Pat Casey. The producers of the film are Neal H. Mortiz, Toru Nakahara and Toby Ascher and the executive producer of the movie are Tim Miller, Hajime Satomi and Haruki Satomi.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2: Cast

In Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the viewers will be able to enjoy the voice of Parks and Recreation vet Ben Schwartz again. It will be featuring the following cast members: James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally and Jim Carrey. Additional casts will be joining our Shemar Moore, Idris Elba and Colleen O’Shaughnessey.

Check official Trailer:

Plot

According to the official synopsis of Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic has settled in Green Hills but he is still passionate about proving what it takes to be a real hero. Power of Sonic is tested with the return of Dr Robotnik with a new partner, Knuckles. The villains this time are looking for an emerald that is powerful enough to destroy the civilizations. Sonic with the help of Tails is now on a journey to find the emerald now before it falls in the hands of Dr. Robotnik.

Paramount Halts The Release of In Russia

The excitement of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 is high amongst the fans. However, with the war between Russia and Ukraine, Paramount has decided to halt the release of it in Russia. Along with Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the movie “The Lost City” will now also hit the theaters in Russia. Paramount has decided to halt the release of it for showing their solidarity with the humanitarian crisis that Ukraine is facing. The decision was decided to indicate that they have boycotted the country. Along with Paramount, five other major Hollywood studios have also officially declared that they will not be releasing their movie in Russian for the present time being.

Recently, Disney, Warner Bros. and Sony have also announced that they will not be releasing their new movies in Russia. In short, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, The Batman, Turning Red and Morbius will not be hitting the theater in Russia.

Even though Russia is not a make or break territory for the movies. However, recently in the country, there have been many blockbusters. For instance, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” managed to earn $44 million from the country alone. Many companies in the entertainment industry are currently debating whether they should be releasing their content in Russia or not. However, these businesses will be taken care of better in the future by observing how the situation unfolds there.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be hitting the United States on 8th April 2022. The movie will not be released in Russia. Even before the release of this, Paramount has confirmed that there will be a third movie in the franchise. Most of the photography ​​has taken place in Vancouver. This was finally wrapped in Hawaii and it ended on 25th June 2021.