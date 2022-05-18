Indiana Jones 5 Release Date, Cast and Trailer Revealed

Filming for Indiana Jones 5 has been completed, and post-production has begun. The movie has suffered a lot due to the pandemic, and now it seems like Indiana Jones 5 is finally on track. So, fans of the series should be prepared for Indy’s fifth part, which still needs to be named. Hence to find out everything about it and when you can watch it, keep on reading.

Indiana Jones 5 Release Date

Indiana Jones 5 releases date expected is June 30, 2023. The release date for the fifth part of Indiana Jones has changed several times due to filming delays.

Initially, Indiana Jones was supposed to release in July 2019. However, the date then got moved forward to July 2020. And then, once again, Disney changed the release date to July 9, 2021. More filming delays resulted in the date being pushed to July 29, 2022. Finally, Disney has now settled for the current date of June 30, 2023.

No more delays are expected, though. Since filming for Indiana Jones 5 has been completed now. Furthermore, James Mangold tries his best to make sure the movie is worth the wait.

James Mangold has said:

“I don’t know if I’ll make you happy, but my team and I will knock ourselves out trying to make something good. We admire the craft of the originals. I hope when you see real images, they’ll look better to you than paparazzi shots from bushes.”

Indiana Jones 5 Cast

You might be wondering who is coming back for Indiana Jones 5 Cast and which new faces will you get to see. Well, Harrison Ford is for sure coming back for the fifth indy. After all, no one can play the role of Indiana Jones as good as him, and even he knows that. In an interview, Ford spoke about how he thinks that only he can perform the role of Indiana Jones. He said:

“When I’m gone, he’s gone. It’s easy. Get it in [your head].”

Besides him, there will be a couple of new faces whose exact roles are still not disclosed. These include the following:

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Mads Mikkelsen

Thomas Kretschmann

Boyd Holbrook

Shaunette Renée Wilson

Toby Jones

Antonio Banderas

Olivier Richters

Synopsis of Fifth Season of Indian Jones

From roles of new cast members to the synopsis, the Indiana Jones team is trying to keep things under wraps as much as they can. However, a filming video on the internet shows that Jones will head to head with an old enemy, aka the Nazis. But, we still don’t know whether the Nazis will be the main enemy or appear in flashbacks for Indy Jones.

Moreover, extended time travel is expected. After all, it is happening after a decade of Crystal Skull, and Ford has aged. Maybe the fifth part will take place in the 1960s.

Indiana Jones 5 Trailer

Finally, we have Indian Jones 5 Teaser trailer. We were not expecting an early release of Indiana Jones 5 Trailer. However, the direction did not keep the fans await and released the teaser.