Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

Get ready for the year’s movie by Marvel Studios, as Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness is almost ready. This is the second movie in which Doctor Strange will be seen solo fighting off villains with the help of a couple of other cameos by other superheroes. This movie will also unravel the story of Multiverse, for which viewers have been waiting impatiently since the end of Loki. And now, it’s closer than ever. How do we know that? Well, we’ve spoken to a couple of inside sources, and here are all the details.

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Release Date

The official release date for the movie is out. However, this date has been changed three times so w,e would advise you not to keep your hopes high until the date is super close. The first official release date was for May 7, 2021. Then, due to the ongoing pandemic, Doctor Strange 2 changed to November 5, 2021. But, it had to be changed again since it coincided with Spider-Man 3 release date, which is also in November 2021. And hence, the new official release date in the Multiverse of Madness is March 25, 2022. Hopefully, this date won’t change again as viewers eagerly wait to see the MCU world change. Moreover, the movie is a part of phase four of MCU, making it even more exciting.

Plot

The official synopsis for the sequel is:

“After the events of Avengers: Endgame, Dr. Stephen Strange continues his research on the Time Stone. But an old friend-turned-enemy puts an end to his plans and causes Strange to unleash unspeakable evil.”

The enemies will probably be Wanda or Mordo, both of whom have been Doctor Strange’s friends. Furthermore, the plot of the movie will also have a couple of scenes full of horror. This is because this time, Sam Raimi is the director of the movie.

In addition to this, Doctor Strange will be an invincible sorcerer. This will be the most powerful he has ever been since his first solo movie and a couple of other appearances in other Marvel movies. And this news has been confirmed by the writer of the movie, aka Michael Waldron, who has said the following:

“I think that Stephen Strange has been through so much between that first movie and now. That first movie was an incredible origin story of how he became a sorcerer, but now he’s been through that. He’s fought Thanos, and he’s on the other end of it, and he’s kind of at the height of his powers. So it’s an interesting place to catch up with him.”

Besides this, viewers will also see a crossover as other Marvel superheroes will play a role in the movie. According to this, Wanda Vision and Loki will both be appearing in the series. There might be an introduction of new Marvel superheroes. This will all be a treat for viewers as the plot will become much more interesting.

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Cast

We will see a lot of the cast from Doctor Strange 1, along with a couple of new faces. Here is a list of all the cast members we know will be featured in the sequel. However, this is not the entire cast.

Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange/Doctor Strange

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Benedict Wong as Master Wong

Rachel McAdams as Doctor Christine Palmer

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Adam Hugill as Rintrah

Bruce Campbell as a to-be-confirmed character

Laura Dern as a to-be-confirmed character

Doctor Strange Multiverse of Madness Trailer

No trailer or even teaser has been released for Doctor Strange 2. And it will be quite some time until this happens since the movie is releasing next year. According to us, the trailer will release sometime in December 2021 or the beginning of 2022.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the filming ended?

The filming for the movie began in November 2020 and was going according to plans until January 2021. This is because covid 19 came along, and everything had to be put on pause. The filming then began in March 2021 and ended by April 2021. At the moment, post-production work is being done.

Who is the director of the movie?

There has been some drama regarding the role of director for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This is because, initially, Scott Derrickson was supposed to be directing the sequel. After all, he had directed the first part of Doctor Strange. But then came along creative differences in 2020. And due to them, Scott Derrickson decided to leave the project. The new director of the series is Sam Raimi.