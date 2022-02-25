Fantastic Beasts 3: The Crimes of Grindelwald Release Date in Australia, Cast, Trailer, and Critics

Fantastic Beasts 3 is the third installment of the Fantastic Beast franchise which is a prequel to the Harry Potter books and films. Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will be taking place after several years of the events that took place in Fantastic Beasts 2.

Fantastic Beasts 3 which is Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is all set to release in Australian cinemas on 7th April 2022. The film will be released on 8 April 2022 in UK cinemas and will be hitting the US cinemas on April 15, 2022.

The film was previously set to release on November 12, 2021. However, the same was delayed because of the pandemic that resulted in the production delay along with the resignation of Johnny Depp from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Casts

In Fantastic Beasts 3, Eddie Redmayne who is an Oscar-winner will be reprising his role as Newt Scamander. Jude Law in Fantastic Beasts 3 will be reprising his role as Albus Dumbledore. Other casts of Fantastic Beasts 3 include Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Callum Turner, Dan Fogler, and Katherine Waterston. All these actors and actresses will be reprising their respective roles from the previous Fantastic Beasts films.

The only major change happening in the cast of Fantastic Beasts 3 is Mads Mikkelson who will be playing the role of Gellert Grindelwald. Mads Mikkelson has earned his fame for his roles in Doctor Strange and Hannibal. He will be replacing Johnny Deep.

Johnny Deep was asked to resign his role by Warner Bros because of his libel case against News Group Newspapers which he lost and also because of the abuse allegations that he faced by Amber Heard, his ex-wife.

J.K. Rowling has written the previous two Fantastic Beast Films. In Fantastic Beasts 3, J.K. Rowling is joined by Steve Kloves who was involved in the screenplay for seven of the eight Harry Potter films. Fantastic Beasts 3 is directed by David Yates who has directed the previous two Fantastic Beasts films along with the last four films of Harry Potter.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Plot

The plot of Fantastic Beasts 3 will start many years later after the events that have occurred in Fantastic Beasts 2. Fantastic Beasts 1 was set in 1926, Fantastic Beasts 2 was set in 1927 and Fantastic Beasts 3 will be set in the 1930s. According to sources, in Fantastic Beasts 3, Dumbledore will be asking Newt Scamander to lead a group of wizards and witches in a mission that will require them to clash with the army of Grindelwald. The film further will be revolving around the role of the wizarding world with World War II of the muggles.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Reception

Currently, many fans are angry about the replacement of Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3 and many have claimed that they won’t be watching Fantastic Beasts 3 because of his missing role. While another group of fans is excited about the debut of Mikkelsen in Fantastic Beasts 3. Hence, the current reception of Fantastic Beasts 3 is kind of mixed.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Trailer

The trailer of Fantastic Beasts 3 is already out. In the trailer, Dumbledore is seen giving a warning to Newt about how the world as we know it is coming undone. He further added that Grindelwald is pulling the world apart with hatred and if he is to be defeated, Newt should trust Dumbledore.

Fantastic Beasts 3 Official Synopsis

The first official synopsis of Fantastic Beasts 3 is also out. The synopsis of Fantastic Beasts 3 spells the dangers and trouble that lies ahead for Newt and Dumbledore. According to the official synopsis, Albus Dumbledore knows how Gellert Grindelwald is planning to seize control of the wizarding world. However, he is unable to stop the attack alone and needs the help of Newt Scamander along with wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker.

