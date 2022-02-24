True Detective Season 4 Executive Producer: “Stay Tuned”

Fans of the HBO series, be prepared for True Detective season 4! According to an HBO executive producer, development on True Detective season 4 has already begun. This is pretty much a confirmation that True Detective season 4 will be releasing soon as no other official announcement has been made.

Airing for the very first time in 2014, True Detective managed to be a big hit. Then in 2015, True Detective season 2 aired. However, it wasn’t appreciated much and failed to be as good as True Detective season 1. In 2019, True Detective season 3 aired.

Now, although this season of True Detective wasn’t as good as the first season, it was still better than season 2 and fans enjoyed watching it. However, since then there has been little information available about True Season 4. But, an executive producer has recently opened up about True Season 4, and here is all the intel regarding it.

Who Will Be Writing True Detective Season 4?

Created by Nic Pizzolatto, all previous seasons of True Season were written by Pizzolatto himself. There have been a few changes since then and Nic Pizzolatto will not be working with HBO on True Season 4.

The show can still have a new season with Pizzolatto since HBO has the rights for True Season. Moreover, there have been talks that HBO has been looking for new writers with amazing ideas for True Detective season 4.

HBO Chief Content Officer Speaks About True Detective Season 4

Recently Chief Content Officer for HBO, Casey Bloys, said in an interview about True Detective season 4:

“There’s something in the True Detective area, there are things we’re feeling good about. I would say stay tuned on that one.”

So, maybe, a new creative voice for True Season 4 has been found and the show will soon be in production. We still do not know the storyline or the cast members for True Season 4 but we are sure that the season will be featuring an A-list cast.

Congrats to Mahershala Ali on his #SAGAwards nomination for “Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series” for #TrueDetective. pic.twitter.com/eFuEKAoINP — True Detective (@TrueDetective) December 11, 2019

Also, True Season 4 still has to be renewed and announced. But, Bloys statement makes us think an official announcement regarding True Season 4 isn’t far away. And as soon as we get any more updates regarding True Season 4, we will let you know here.

