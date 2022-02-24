The Elder Scrolls 6 May Still Be in Pre-production

Welcome back fam! Today we are here discussing this amazing game series for which the fans have been waiting for a long time now. Yes! We are here talking about Elder Scrolls 6 and it has been taking a lot longer to be released due to which it has become a major concern for all the fans about the release date of Elder Scrolls 6.

As of now, there are too big franchises in which the Gamers are still in doubt about the release date and are still wondering if there is any development in the games yet or not. These two games are the Elder Scrolls and Grand Theft Auto.

All the installments for this show has been released a long time ago and There have been no updates since regarding the further installment for these games. As we know Bethesda has been working on the Starfield and it is completely understandable as they are planning its epic RPG world. But we are certain that we have to wait a lot longer in various areas wondering why the company is taking so long for the installments of these games to be released.

As per the recent reports, it has not been confirmed yet but Bethesda had shared some hints that it might be possible for the Game series to be back. The pre-production for the Elder Scrolls 6 is still going on and this is it might take several years more to be with us.

Along with that as per the reports, there was a tweet in which many users have shared the screenshot of the production to be hiring candidates. However, those images didn’t share anything much about the pre-production of the game so we are still in doubt if the candidates are getting hired for this particular Game series or not. However, the game will be under production this year as well as it is still under development by the makers.

Why Is Elder Scrolls 6 Still Under Pre-production?

Bethesda even shared recently that they would like Elder Scrolls to have a long life and this is the reason the company is making all the development needed for the game. Once the development has been done as per the requirements they are going to release the series in no time so that all the players can play the game.

The production team is working on this along with the stars field and this also might be the reason for the company to not increase the pace for the development of the Elder Scrolls yet. As we all have seen In the Anniversary the fifth installment of Skyrim has shown some longevity of the game. And it proves that the wait for Elder Scrolls is going to be worth it.

However, all these haven’t stopped fans from thinking about the updates that are to be made in this upcoming game. The fans are having a lot of theories regarding the upcoming game and they have set communities in which they are keeping themselves updated about all the minute details for this game.

As of now, there have been no updates from them or any other developer of the game so all this information shared by the fans might not be true. We also know that with so much eagerness for the game it might get a bit difficult for all the fans to keep waiting for the game for such a long period and this might also disappoint them the game is not out as expected.

However, the game is going to be out in real soon and we are hopeful that the developers will update everyone regarding the game before the release. So do not forget to keep checking a column for all the updates about this upcoming game. And until any further updates stay tuned with us for such amazing updates about your favorite shows and characters.

