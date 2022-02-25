Emmy Rossum Joins Tom Holland in ‘The Crowded Room,’ An Apple Original Series

Emma Laird and Emmy Rossum will be joining Tom Holland and Amanda Seyfried for the series, The Crowded Room, an Apple series. The Crowded Room will feature ten episodes. Akiva Goldsman, an Academy Award-winning scribe will also be joining the team. The Crowded Room will be directed by Kornel Mundruczo, who is known for “Pieces of a Woman”.

The Crowded Room: Plot

The Crowded Room is described as an interesting anthology series. The show will be showcasing inspirational and true stories who despite their struggle with mental illness learned to live successfully. The Crowded Room is inspired by “The Minds of Billy Milligan” by Daniel Keyes. The book is an award-winning biography.

In The Crowded Room, the role of Billy Milligan will be carried out by Holland. He is portrayed as someone who has been acquitted of a crime because of his multiple personality disorder, which is also known as dissociative identity disorder.

In the show, Seyfried will be playing the role of a clinical psychologist who will be dealing with the most challenging case of her career. Rossum will be playing the role of Danny’s Mother. Holland will further be playing the role of Danny Sullivan and Rossum will portray herself as his mother.

The Crowded Room: Production

The Crowded Room will be a co-production between New Regency and Apple Studios. The shooting of The Crowded Room will begin in March in New Work. Goldman who is known for his movies like A Beautiful Mind, Cinderella Man, The Da Vinci Code, and Angels & Demons will not only be writing for The Crowded Room but also will be executive producer of the show with his Weed Road Production Manner.

Other executive producers of the movie are Holland, Alexandra Milchan for EMJAG Productions, Michael Schaefer, Yariv Milchan, and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan.

The Crowded Room: Cast

The known casts of The Crowded Room include Emmy Rossum, Emma Laird, Tom Holland, Sasha Lane, Christopher Abbott, and Amanda Seyfried. It came as a surprise for many that Emmy Rossum will be playing the role of a mother in the series. It is because Holland is just 25 and Rossum is 35.

The age gap is very less to feature Rossum as Holland’s mother and the fans are not happy about it. Rossum earned her fame with the comedy-drama series Shameless which aired between 2011 and 2019 along with movies like The Phantom of the Opera and The Day After Tomorrow.

Laird in The Crowded Room will be playing the role of Danny’s girlfriend in high school who is the only one to recognize his true heart and talent.

The Crowded Room: Streaming Platform

The viewers will be able to watch the series on Apple TV Plus. Apple has described The Crowded Room as a seasonal anthology that will try to bring to the viewers inspirational stories of the people who have mental illness and have managed to live successfully despite it.

The Minds Of Billy Milligan

The first season of The Crowded Room is inspired by The Minds of Billy Milligan which is written by Daniel Keyes and published by Random House in 1981. The plot of The Crowded Room, Season 1 can be guessed by the plot of the movie.

In the book, Billy Milligan is portrayed as the first person in the history of the U.S. to be acquitted of a major crime by pleading with a multi-personality disorder. The book won the Kurd Lasswitz Award for Best Book by a Foreign Author in 1986 and Seiun Award for Non-Fiction of the Year in 1993. The book has a Goodreads rating of 4.31 based on 20,531 ratings.

According to the synopsis, Billy Milligan has 24 distinct personalities who are battling to rule his body and the end result is that he is in jail with accusations of crime that include kidnapping and rapping of three women. What makes his case interesting is that he is freed from the crimes that he has committed owing to the problems created for him by his multiple personality disorder. It would be interesting to see how the series portrays the events of the book.

