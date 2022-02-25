Become Elden Lord: Elden Ring’s Debut Video Highlights Surreal Splendour of Lands Between and Its Unique Inhabitants

Elden Ring is an upcoming action role-playing game that will be released on February 25, 2022. Elden Ring is developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment Jp and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki. Elden Ring is written by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin and composed by Yuka Kitamura. On its release, the Elden Ring will be available on Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Elden Ring: Trailer

Elden Ring has been the most anticipated game since the past few years and the game will finally be launched on 25 February 2022. The official trailer of Elden Ring is out and it was released by Bandai Namco. The trailer of the game looked surreal and it seems it is an ode to the soul lovers.

The official trailer of Elden Ring gives the players a tiny look at the different but wide landscapes of the Lands Between and the awakening of Tarnished, a player’s character. In the trailer, one could see a character that is expected to be someone that is influenced by the Moonlight Butterfly. In addition to that, one could also see the heavy features of dragons and serpents.

The fans are also shown a giant lobster that looks like a crayfish creature in the trailer and the background, a voiceover says, “Never met someone with a taste for prawn I didn’t trust.”

The cinematic portrayal of the game in the trailer throws light on the unique settings of the world of Elden Ring including lava, mountains, and underground caverns. Further, General Radahn makes a short appearance in the trailer but with a prominent role.

Fans Can Become Official Elden Ladies and Lords

The publisher of Elden Ring with a collaboration with Highland Titles has announced that 100 winners of the game will receive a certificate declaring the winners as either “Elden Lady” or “Elden Lord”. These titles are of course not similar to the hereditary titles but they can be used for lighthearted fun even on legal documents.

In addition to the titles, the winners of the Bandai Namco’s competition will further be gifted with a souvenir plot of land at the Highland Titles Nature Reserve, an area located near Glencoe in Scotland. The official website further claimed that the land will range from 1 square foot to 100 square feet of which the winner will receive a personal right and therefore, can call their own. Further, the winner has the freedom to do whatever they want to do in the land, provided that it confines the law.

Elden Ring: Platforms

Elden Ring will be released on February 25, 2022, on the following platforms:

Microsoft Windows

PlayStation 4

PlayStation 5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Elden Ring: Game Play

In Elden Ring, the players will be playing the role of tarnished individuals, whose ancestors faced an exile from The Lands Between many years ago. However, with the shattering of the Elden Ring, the players get a chance to return to their land again by conquering it.

Elden Ring: Development

The development of Elden Ring was first announced during E3 2019 and then, no further information was revealed until June 2021 when a trailer of Elden Ring was released along with the date of release as of January 21, 2022. However, in October 2021 another announcement was made regarding the change of the release date which was shifted to February 25, 2022.

Elden Ring is a game written by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R.R. Martin is best known for his novel series titled “A Song of Ice and Fire”. Along with Martin, many other team members involved in the television series Game of Thrones have also joined the development of the game. The work on Elden Ring began in 2017 after the release of The Ringed City.