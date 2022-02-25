Fans of the Last Kingdom Season 5 Say That a “Vile” Character Has Had a Major Change.

The Last Kingdom is a historical drama that is based on The Saxon Stories by Bernard Cornwell. The series is developed by Stephen Butchard and composed by John Lunn. It has featured four successful seasons with 36 episodes. The Last Kingdom premiered in 2015 on BBC America and BBC Two. Later, it became available on Netflix. The Last Kingdom Season 5 will air on Netflix on March 9.

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Fans Report Major Change To “Vile” Character

The Last Kingdom Season 5 will be the final series and the storylines of many characters will come to an end. The anticipation of The Last Kingdom Season 5 is high and fans of the series have pointed out a few major differences in the important characters of the show.

With the development of Aldelhm’s character in The Last Kingdom, the fans have pointed out that in the novel, he is an antagonistic character. It was pointed out that the portrayal of Aldhelm is different in the show and the book. In the book, he is shown as a vile character that dies early but in the show, he is shown as a likable character who is loyal to Mercia and Aethelflaed.

The development of the character of Aldhelm in the show has the fans wondering why there is a change in direction in the show. Further, it was stated that the maker of the show simply decided to mix the character of Aldhelm and Myrdwalla to make him a more likable character.

Even though Aldhelm is not someone who has been portrayed in the book, the fans are liking it, how he is being portrayed in the series, and have said that it is a welcome change.

The Last Kingdom Season 5: Plot

According to sources, the plot of The Last Kingdom Season 5 will revolve around the unification of England as a single kingdom under the reign of Aethelstan. On the other hand, it is expected that Aethelfaed and Edward, her brother, will feel the pressure to protect their land from the fierce enemies. Even though in the actual book Aldhelm acts only as a supporting character, he has been given too much important for the good in the series.

For instance, Aldelhm changes his allegiance to help Aetheflaed run away from her husband Aethelred, who has been portrayed as a ruthless character. He was a strategic advisor to Aethelred in the beginning but by the end, he realizes that Aethelfaed will be a better Mercia ruler. Therefore, even after the death of Aethelred, he shows his support and further, guides Aethelfaed during her role.

In the book series, Aldhelm is killed by Uhtred after being stabbed in the neck and his final appearance is in the book The Burning Land, the fifth book of the series. Further, in the book, Aethelred uses Aldhelm to commit adultery with her, so that she can get a divorce from Aethelfaed.

Currently, the fans are hoping that Aldhelm doesn’t get killed in his process of protecting Aethelflaed in Last Kingdom Season 5.

Last Kingdom Season 5 will be released on Netflix on March 9, 2022. In April 2021, Netflix announced that the series will come to an end in 2022 and therefore, Last Kingdom Season 5 will be the last season of the series.

However, the good news is that after Last Kingdom Season 5 ends, the series will be followed by a feature-length film with the title “Seven Kings Must Die”. With the release date of Last Kingdom Season 5 close, the makers have released a trailer of the same. The fourth season of the series was aired on April 26, 2021.

