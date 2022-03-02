What is Upcoming Netflix Saga “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest”

Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest is the talk of the town. Recently, Netflix got the entertainment world by storm by releasing a teaser trailer for Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest. Many of the fans have not heard about it and the teaser trailer has left them confused wondering about what Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest is exactly about. The trailer of this movie is 48 seconds long and has managed to give something to about.

According to the trailer, the film will be released on 1st August 2022. Netflix in a recent tweet also stated that the full trailer will be available on 4th March 2022 for the viewers.

Trailer

In Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest, one could see the caption that “just when the viewers have thought that it was safe to go back to the cliffs and then, the caption moves fast forward to state that all your favorites are back for the sixth installment of the beloved franchise.” In the trailer of it, one could see Karen Gillan who is about to be chopped off by a dinosaur. This movie is a marketing gimmick for the movie The Bubble. It is expected that the movie will be released somewhere in 2022 itself and therefore, the trailer of the movie is released.

Check official Trailer:

Cast

According to sources, the casts includes Pedro Pascal, Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Peter Serafinowicz, Rob Delaney, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, Chris Witaske, Iris Samson Kayo and Donna Air.

What is it?

Many people are assuming that the trailer of Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest is an April Fool’s Day prank by Netflix. However, that is not the case. It is actually a trailer of a new movie from Judd Apatow which is named The Bubble. The plot of Bubble movie states that a group of actresses and actors are stuck inside a pandemic bubble at a hotel while trying to complete a film.

Firstly, it is important to realize that this is not a franchise and there is nothing to get confused about it. This is basically related to the announcement that was made in 2021 about the film Bubble.

Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle For Everest is directed by Apatow and the comedy screenwriter of the movie is Pam Brady who is also the executive producer of the movie. It is estimated that the budget is approximately $10-20 million. The movie revolved around the actors and actresses stuck around in a bubble together during the pandemic in the United Kingdom. The movie has an R rating and it will belong to the comedy genre and the fans will be able to enjoy the full trailer on 1st April 2022.

Currently, Netflix is having fun with the viewers with the trailer of this exciting movie . Once the entire trailer of the movie is released, the viewers will have a better idea about the plot of the movie. According to sources, It will be a horror movie with comic elements attached to it.