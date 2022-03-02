Who isn’t aware of the Simon Leviev ‘Tinder Swindler’? While everyone has enjoyed his story, Simon Leviev is in deep trouble. The real Leviev family was not amused to find out that he was using their name to play girls. Hence, they decided to sue him.

According to sources, Lev Leviev, the Israeli Russian diamond tycoon, has sued Simon Leviev, whose real name is Shimon Hayut. People have been following Simon Leviev’s story by watching his documentary on Netflix. Hence, a lot of people were curious about the consequences he would have to face.

The news of this lawsuit against Shimon Hayut is all over the internet. Here we will provide you with all the latest information you need about the lawsuit!

What happened?

The Tinder Swindler is a famous documentary on the streaming app Netflix. It brought in front of us the story, who had used the dating app tinder to trap various women and get money from them.

Simon Leviev would talk to women on tinder and tell them that he was the only heir of the famous Leviev family. He would then tell these women that some men are after him, and he is on the run. Furthermore, he would tell them that he is in dire need of money. These women would then transfer money to his account, and he would vanish.

This way, Simon Leviev was able to make thousands of dollars. When the producers heard about this story, they thought it would be the perfect opportunity to make people aware of people like him.

The lawsuit again Simon Leviev

The lawsuit that the Leviev family has filed against the tinder swindler stated the following ‘for a long time, Simon Leviev has been making false representations as being the son of Lev Leviev and receiving numerous benefits (including material ones).’

The lawsuit further states that Shimon Hayut has been using false words and has been claiming to be the son of Lev Leviev. Therefore, Simon Leviev’s family needs to pay for all the benefits he has received.

Also, the lawsuit states, “The defendant used the dating application ‘Tinder’ to locate women who he then emotionally manipulated, cunningly bamboozled of funds, and eventually convinced to transfer large sums of money to him under the guise of being on the run from individuals intending on hurting him.”

According to the attorney of the Leviev family, this is just the beginning for Simon Leviev. The attorney states that there are many lawsuits that the Leviev family is working on. In short, a monetary suit and various other suits are coming Simon Leviev’s way. Furthermore, he has stated that anyone taking benefit of the situation will also be sued.

The heiress of the Leviev family has also given a public statement. In this statement, she stated that she has no link with Simon Leviev. She further stated she is glad that people now know the reality of Simon Leviev.

What is happening in Simon Leviev’s life?

While Simon Leviev is facing a major lawsuit – he is ready to make his debut in Hollywood. He is now a client of Gina Rodriguez, who is an LA-based manager. They both plan on using his fame to make a profit. According to some sources, Simon Leviev will now have his own dating show.

In this show, women will be fighting for his love. Furthermore, he will start a podcast where he will tell people about the dos and don’ts of dating. The question is – do we really need dating advice from Simon Leviev, The Tinder Swindler?