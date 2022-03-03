Shadow Warrior 3 Game Play, Trailer, Release Date

Shadow warrior fans are all excited as shadow warrior 3 will be releasing very soon. It will be the third part of the famous 1997’s shadow warrior game’s reboot. The first part of the reboot series was released by the developer Flying Wild Hog in 2013.

The first game from the reboot of shadow warriors focused on the story of Lo Hang and Hoji. It showed their journey to retrieve the Nobitsura Kage blade. The second installment of this series focused on the mission of Lo Wang to rescue the daughter of a Yakuza leader. This installment included more shooting and action.

This time, Shadow Warrior 3 comes with different gameplay that players will definitely enjoy. Fans have eagerly waited for this game for the past six years. All of them are ready to take their seats in front of their PlayStations or Xboxes to relive the memories of the past.

While the fans are eager to find out as much as they can about Shadow Warrior 3, there is not much information available. However, in this article, you will find some of the essential information that might help your curiosity.

The announcement about Shadow Warrior 3 being released was made last year. It was also set to release in 2021. However, a delay was seen in the release of the game. In October, the game’s publisher told the fans about the delay. They told the fans that the developers needed more time to perfect the game.

However, fans were given a trailer as an apology by the developers. Also, the promise of a release date was also made. Now, the date of release has been confirmed by the developers. It will be released on the 1st March 2022.

No official store listings have been seen for it. However, it is rumored that the game will be priced at $49.99. Also, it will allow players to download the first two titles free of cost. Also, if you pre-order Shadow warrior 3, you will be able to get a limited edition Katana skin!

Shadow Warrior 3 Gameplay

This time Shadow Warrior 3 is even more interesting and fun. The game revolves around the protagonist, who is now a freelance mercenary. You can see the protagonist on a quest once again. However, this time there is a little twist in the story.

The protagonist in this game is supposed to find the dragon that he and his enemy had unleashed unintentionally. In order to save the day, the protagonist, along with his enemy named Orochi Zilla, should kill the dragon. Once they kill the dragon, they can restore peace once again.

Trailer

There have been two trailers released for Shadow warrior 3. However, this one reaches the point straightaway. It shows us the battle scene between the protagonist and the demons. It shows Wang making sarcastic remarks while he prepares to kill a huge dragon.

Check official trailer:

The trailer also shows the fans about the gunplay. It shows different weapons, explosive clips, etc. It also shows that Wang’s original voice has been changed, and it has gotten mixed reviews from fans!