Forspoken Release Date is Again Delayed

Forspoken, an upcoming action RPG from Square Enix, has been delayed. Forspoken was scheduled to be released this year during Spring and it was supposed to be PlayStation’s big PS5 console exclusives in the first half of 2022. Even though it was expected that it will be released according to the schedule, sources now have reported that there will be a delay in the release of Forspoken.

Why The Delay Of Forspoken Is Not Surprising?

Not many fans are surprised to know that the launch of Forspoken will be delayed and there are a wide variety of reasons that no one is shocked. Firstly, since 2020, when the pandemic hit the world, rescheduling has become a common norm. The release date of many games have been rescheduled and the pandemic is to be blamed for it. Secondly, if it was to be released in Spring 2022, the activity regarding the same by Square Enix was not much which actually indicated that the delay was supposed to be there and many people have been anticipating the delay of Forspoken.

When Was Forspoken Supposed To Be Released?

Forspoken was supposed to be released on 24th May 2022 to both PC and PlayStation 5. There has been no official confirmation about the delay from Square Enix. However, if any announcement regarding the delay is officially made, the same will be stated in this section. According to the latest rumours around, the announcement of Forspoken might officially be made during the PlayStation Event.

Can The Sources Be Trusted?

The delay of Forspoken came from AccountNGT on Twitter. The rumour of delayed release made by this account can be trusted because this account has previously provided the audience with leaked news in the game industry with accuracy. The source further stated that if the news regarding the delay of Forspoken is true, the announcement regarding the same might be made during the PlayStation event which is scheduled to take place later in this month.

Is There A Trailer of Forspoken?

Even though Forspoken has not made any buzz since the last The Game Awards, it needs to be noted that during the same event Square Enix released an extremely impressive trailer. In the released trailer of Forspoken, the gamers see the gorgeous visuals of the game and the impressive combat sequence. Along with that the trailer, also the gamer with the information about the story. Even though the trailer revealed a lot, it also managed to keep a few secrets to keep the anticipation of the game high.

Interestingly, in the last very month, It received its official rating by ESRB. The rating usually takes place when the release of a game is extremely near and therefore, chances are also high that the delayed release of Forspoken is just a rumour and nothing else. However, the same will be clear in the next few days for sure.

Forspoken is an action role-playing game. The game is developed by Luminous Production and published by Square Enix. It is directed by Takeshi Aramaki and Takeshi Terada and produced by Raio Mitsuno. The writers are Todd Stashwick, Allison Rymer, Amy Hennig and Gary Whitta. The engine of Forspoken is Luminous Engine and it will be available on Microsoft Windows and PlayStation 5. It has been described as a narrative-driven adventure by Square Enix. According to Takeshi Aramaki, the director, the gameplay will focus mainly on the terrain’s traversal speed and fluidity. In Forspoken, the player can play in an open-world game format where it is possible for them to travel anywhere and that too at any time.