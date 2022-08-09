Are they making a HSMTMTS Season 4 ?

HSMTMTS Season 3 is just out, and the news about HSMTMTS Season 4 is making rounds all over the internet. The third season’s first episode premiered on July 27, 2022. Season 3 will have eight episodes total, and the last episode will air on September 14, 2022. The fans are already happy about the third season, and there is much to discuss. However, the exciting discussion topic is that of HSMTMTS Season 4. Firstly, the series is getting renewed and a fourth season is on its way. It must be good news for you if you are an HSMTMTS fan. Here is all the updated information regarding the fourth season.

HSMTMTS Renewed For HSMTMTS Season 4

Seldom does it happen that a series is renewed even before a particular season starts airing. HSMTMTS is a rare exception to this scenario. The series was renewed for a fourth season before the third season premiered on July 27, 2022. This alone clearly indicates the extreme popularity of the series.

Disney+ on May 20, 2022, Disney+ revealed on Instagram that the fourth season is happening. The post alone gathered more than a million likes and thousands of comments. Even though we know the fourth season is happening, it is too early to speak about the release date. There is no official statement by Disney+ regarding the release date of HSMTMTS Season 4.

Look Both Ways 2022 Release Date Confirmed on Netflix

However, we expect the fourth season to premiere either during the summer or fall of 2023. Keep checking this section for the actual confirmation date.

Plot

Fans saw plenty of crazy stuff in the series, from the cutthroat competitive world to the serene summer at Camp Shallow Lake; the viewers enjoyed the series. Currently, the third season is running; therefore, it is extremely hard to predict the plot of the fourth season. Only the finale episode of the third season will give us a clear picture of what we can expect from the fourth season. However, don’t be disappointed because we might have an idea about what the fourth season might be about.

SEAL Team Season 6 – Soon Going to Arrive on Paramount Plus?

Even though not all the information regarding the plot is available, Tim Federle was previously kind enough to shed some light on the show’s favorite characters. According to his statement, we might see the talents shining outside the East High drama club. Yes, this is all the information we have regarding the plot of the fourth season.

HSMTMTS Season 4 Casts

We are not sure if we will get to see any new faces in the upcoming season or not. We hope to see all the protagonists coming back for HSMTMTS Season 4. The expected cast list includes the following name:

Sofia Wylie

Joshua Bassett

Dara Renee

Julia Lester

Frankie Rodriguez

Joe Serafini

We also have confirmed the news that Olivia Rodrigo, who previously played the character of Nini Salazar-Roberts, will not return for the fourth season. She would be exploring other ventures because she is now exploring the music industry. The makers are supporting her adventure.

The Good Doctor Season 6 – Shaun reminds us to never be afraid!

Masaba Masaba Season 2 – Everything We Know So Far!

Her character will not vanish into thin air in the third season. She will get a proper sendoff so you can be happy about it.

Trailer

As discussed above, the renewal is confirmed, but we do not have a release date. Therefore, there is no trailer for the fourth season either. According to reports, the production of the fourth season is planned to begin in August. However, there is no confirmation regarding the same.

To summarize, HSMTMTS Season 4 is happening, and we might have a premiere date in 2023. However, there is no confirmed release date for the upcoming season yet. Keep checking this post as we will keep updating it with all the latest information regarding the fourth season.