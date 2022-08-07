Masaba Masaba Season 2 – Everything We Know So Far!

The Netflix Series, Masaba Masaba, is based on the real life events of Masaba Gupta’s life. However, we can safely assume that her story has been fictionalised to a certain extent in the show. Fictionalised or not, this said show that has a desi twist to it, did leave a great impact on their audience with its entertaining storyline. Not to mention that the said person in question is herself is on the show, as the main protagonist. Yes, you have heard that right! We were not only introduced to the said Masaba Gupta in the show but also her mother, Neena Gupta as well – both playing their own fictionalised self in the first season. Luckily, we are soon going to be graced with Masaba Masaba Season 2! And would delve much deeper into her colourful life shortly.

The show has it all! You ask for it and it will be served to you in a silver platter. Considering the fact that it involves all sorts of drama, love-triangle, feminism, family craziness and of course the much needed touch of fashion. In short, Masaba Masaba is full of addicting chaos and catchy atmosphere that makes you want to stay rooted to your seats.

Even though the show received a rating of 6.7/10 score on IMDB, the reviews were positive for the first season of Masaba Masaba! Besides that, it was received greatly in India. Moreover, the fans around the globe showed their immense love and support to the show and are dying to catch a glimpse of a clip from the forthcoming season.

Well, do not worry! As you are in the right place. We are here with some juicy details that we have compiled just for you

Masaba Masaba Season 2 – Recap of the first installment

The first season of Masaba Masaba was premiered on Netflix on August 28th, 2020. It consists of a total of six episodes that ranges from 25 to 34 minutes run time. These episodes deals with the enticing life-story of a Mumbai fashion designer, known as Masaba Gupta. With both the mother and daughter duo starring in the show as their respective selves, brushing up the protagonist memories and her diverse world of fashion with lots of drama going on the side as well.

According to Masaba herself, the show:

Challenges the heteronormative rules in contemporary workplaces by tackling divergent, intricate issues

Our leading lady could not continue further as her mother interrupted her to stop her from giving any spoilers.

But, we did get the idea what the drama is all about! Which is nothing but an amazing and mind-blowing piece of art that deals with serious issues in one’s life as a famous person in a fun loving manner.

No wonder the first instalment received such a great response from the fans. According to showrunner, Ashvini Yard in her interview to Outlook:

The love from season 1 was overwhelming and we’ve come back bigger and better this time around. The authenticity and heart remain throughout but we’ve brought in new and exciting elements this time around, and we can’t wait for audiences to take this journey with us again!

Moreover, the Netflix series that is directed and written by Sonam Nair and produced by Ashvini Yardi’s Viniyard Films, is also the show in which Masaba Gupta made her big debut in acting.

Masaba Masaba Season 2 – The Mother Daughter Duo

The dynamics of the mother daughter duo was the first thing that caught our eyes in the first season. Their chaotic relationship and the hustle bustle of Masaba’s life attracted the fans towards this drama and made them stick around till the end. Which, more or less, includes their conflicts, their desi bickering and their close bond with each other despite their differences!

According to Feminism India, the show vividly showcases:

The super talented, unconventional yet relatable mother-daughter duo Neena ji and Masaba gave us a glimpse into their lives in this pleasantly refreshing series.

Their relationship is definitely a breath of fresh air and acts as a strong backbone for the show. Consequently, making the fans want to get their hands on Season 2 as soon as possible.

So that the whole fandom can have a taste of, what the official synopsis reads, as the:

playful, fictional peek into their lives in fashion and film.

Release Date for upcoming Season

Good News, folks! The second season is soon going to drop on Netflix. Seeing that it is scheduled to premiere on Friday, July 29th.

Even though we do not know the specific launch window, the show’s episodes will most probably be releasing on 12:30 PM IST. As it typically does for all the global content released by Netflix.

So, what are you waiting for? Do not forgot to put Masaba Masaba Season 2 in your must watch waiting list!