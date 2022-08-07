Virgin River Season 4 Ending Explained – Renewal Status for Season 5

Virgin River Season 4 left the audience wanting to have their hands on Season 5 almost instantly! Even though the said show had a slow rise to fame, its intriguing and engaging content pulled the viewers towards this small show that soon became a part of one of the top ranking Netflix series. Making it the global phenomenon that it has become now; enticing audiences of every age, nationality and culture!

Virgin River is actually inspired by the novels written by Robyn Carr. The Netflix adaptation of Carr’s work is, without a doubt, engaging and worth watching. Who knew that the story of a midwife and nurse-practitioner in a soapy romantic drama could appeal to the masses. Maybe that’s what its critics thought too at the beginning, when the first season premiered on Netflix on December 6, 2019. The vague plotline and its status as the low-key entry series on Netflix, made it seem impossible for it to “make it” in Hollywood! (Having a global audience seemed like a far-fetched idea at that time).

However, the show did make it and their loyal fans are more than willing to be here for the premieres of the new season! Here are some of the details that you might want to know about the series.

Virgin River Season 4 – The baby drama

When we just typically talk about Season 4, only one thing rings a bell. The main factor on which the whole season seems to revolve around; “the baby drama” in Virgin River. There were many questions left unanswered in Season 3 that were finally answered in the Season 4. It is save to say that the fans were not expecting that at all. For instance:

Were the Charmaine’s twin babies truly Jack’s offsprings?

Who is the father of Mel’s child?

All along, we were forced to believe that Jack was actually the father of Charmaine’ babies. However, we did end up getting a happy shock in the Virgin River Season 4 finale, when it was at last revealed that this was not the case at all. The lady evidently lied and confessed that fact to both Mel and Jack in the end; when she assumed that her sudden bad condition was a punishment for the lie that she told everyone.

Moreover, fans’ also took a breath of relief when it was eventually confirmed that Jack is the father of Mel’s child. Leading them to get back together in the end from their temporarily breakup.

I think we should give a much needed “thank you” to Mel’s former mother-in-law in this regard. She wanted custody of Mel’s child because she thought that it was her son’s baby (Mel’s former husband). If it was not for her, they would not have had the paternity test in the first place that solved this enigma.

And to be fair with you, the whole fandom was not disappointed by the result at all!

Virgin River Season 4: A different Ending?!

Did you know that we were almost going to get a completely different ending for Season 4?

In an interview with ET’s Rachel Smith, the main leads of the show; Alexandra Breckenridge and Martin Henderson, shared that originally the creators had a completely different plan for the fourth season.

Alexandra Breckenridge revealed that:

At the beginning of the season, Charmaine’s babies were still Jack’s. This was the outline. Charmaine’s babies would always be Jack’s and Mel’s baby was going to be Mark’s and then really close to the end, it completely changed. The writers came back and they were like, ‘So Charmaine’s babies are not Jack’s and Mel’s baby is Jack’s,’ and I was like, ‘Oh my god, thank you!’

She further added in the interview that she was very relieved when the creators decided to take a different route for the show:

When we talked about the beginning of the season before we started season 4, I really was like, ‘Ugh, it feels heartbreaking to me if Mel is pregnant with Mark’s baby. It just feels like a letdown. So I am really glad that they decided to go in the other direction.

Martin Henderson also pipped in and confessed that he “was similarly relieved” and couldn’t think of any better ending.

Renewal of Season 5!

The series already announced the renewal of Virgin River Season 5 with the renewal notice of Season 4, back in September 2021. The fourth season was released on July 20, 2022. The filming of Season 5 kept getting delayed. Seeing that, the filming date was changed from March 2022 to July 2022. Even after that, there were further changes on which date to start the official shooting.

However, the production is underway now regardless of the delay and it would probably end around November 2022.

So, it is more likely that Season 5 will premiere in early 2023.