The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 – Does it have a Release Date in August 2022?

The Handmaid’s Tale has pulled the heartstrings of audiences across the world throughout all its seasons. The portrayal of a dystopian state that has subjugated women into government property with little to no rights has made all of us think of the Dark Times. When women were deemed at their best as the child-bearer or, at its worst, as a sex symbol, sadly, that’s how limited the world of women was at that time (or still is for many underprivileged women out there in the world). The show, however, has done its absolute best to revisit those situations to shed light on that matter in a unique way. Which, subsequently, allowed them to highlight a spectrum of gruesome realities that we witnessed through our very screens. No wonder fans are dying to get a glimpse of The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5.

The whole fandom is waiting for the upcoming season to know more about June, the Offred. Who has been forced into sex servitude like other handmaids in the United States or, more appropriately known as Gilead in the show? Her struggle to get free from this cruel reality is something that made us rooted in our seats and also made us feel sorry for her. Moreover, the trauma, depression, torture, oppression and the explicit depictions of emotions like pain, anguish and fear are really a cherry on top. Enticing people to this series with its unique take on society!

Furthermore, the series has also been received quite greatly by the critics:

8.4 rating on IMDb

88% Average Tomatometer and a 77% of Average Audience Score on Rotten Tomatoes

Want to know more? Here are some of the details that we have compiled just for you!

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 – Release Date

A story about religion-based autocracy and an abuse survivor? Does it ring a bell? Yes, you have caught that right. I am talking about our very own Hulu show, The Handmaid’s Tale. Its fourth season really left us speechless with the new developments in the storyline of how our leading lady was finally able to escape from her traumatic condition and is presumably going to achieve normalcy. However, everything does not seem as easy as it appears on the forefront.

Similarly, how June herself thought about her newfound situation:

Things might finally seem normal, but they’re not. The world is still on fire, and the inferno can still come for you.

This does leave us with unanswered questions that can only be confirmed when Season 5 will arrive.

Fortunately enough, we are definitely going to get another season. The streaming platform announced its arrival on Instagram in June 2022.

However, it is not going to be aired in August but rather in the month of September.

The said post reads:

Season 5 arrives on September 14. #HandmaidsTale

With a picture of a very pissed-off June looking upwards at Serena and the latter smiling at her in a black veil.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5: A Wild Ride?

Hear it from the lady in action herself! The actor Elisabeth Moss, who plays June in the series, shared her insights about the forthcoming season in an interview with TV Line. She insinuated that this season is much better than the previous seasons. Seeing that, it is going to bring with it a ride that will knock everyone’s socks off:

“I will say that the season itself is possibly one of the wilder rides that we’ve had. In some seasons, a lot happens, some seasons not as much happens. This season, I almost can’t keep up. And it’s not lip service. I truly mean I almost can’t keep up with the amount of activity that’s happening.”

She further added that:

“So that’s been exciting, and it’s been challenging of course, because it means we’re working really hard, and we’re on location a lot. But never a dull moment is the way I would say it”.

Evidently, we have a lot to take in the fifth season of the show. Considering that there has been no “dull moment” in the shoot, it is safe to say that it might surpass fans expectations.

Plot

In the previous season we saw the majority of the characters in Canada; trying to cope with their deep-seated wounds and adjusting to their new life. However, the same can not be said about June, who is clearly very mad and wants everyone to feel the same as well. Which, to be fair, is understandable. Seeing that, she went through a lot of mental trauma and it is not that easy to forget that hell she was living in not so long ago.

While, on the other hand, the new state that we are introduced to in the show does have a very eerie feel to it. Canada is a complete contrast to Gilead; where Gilead is a dystopian state, Canada is shown as an utopian state. A place that is filled with wonder, happiness, cosiness and warmth. Almost making it seem like a dream, not a reality. This does raise some eyebrows if one thinks about it in that way.

Nonetheless, the series is definitely going to continue from this newfound utopia. As Samira Wiley (Moira) validated in March 2022, when she appeared on an episode of The View:

“We’re picking up, really exactly where we left off. Everyone who saw the season finale knows what happened with Commander Waterford. And so June, as always, is in a little bit of trouble”.

However,

“She’s in Canada now, and she’s living with Moira, my character, and also her husband, Luke”.

Moreover, she entailed that June’s situation is very much changed in upcoming season:

“She has resources around her now that she hasn’t had before living in Gilead. So, we’ll see how that will play out. How June can fight Gilead from within Canada and the help of her friends.”

The Cast for the Upcoming Season?

Many of the original cast members are returning for Season 5:

Elisabeth Moss as June Osborne

Yvonne Strahovski as Serena Joy Waterford

Madeline Brewer as Janine

Ann Dowd as Aunt Lydia

O-T Fagbenle as Luke

Max Minghella as Nick

Samira Wiley as Moira

Bradley Whitford as Commander Lawrence

Amanda Brugel as Rita

Season 5: Episodes!

Ann Dowd (Aunt Lydia) told some of the details about the upcoming season episodes in an interview with The Independent. She shared that:

“I’ve read the first couple of episodes and all I can say is they’re so good. I just didn’t see any of this stuff coming. To be able to get to season five and you’re thinking, “What?!””

Dowd can not hold her excitement as she expressed that:

“Not in an outlandish way where you’re thinking, “Wait a minute, how could that happen?” It’s like: “[gasps] that is fantastic.” It’s really good. There’s stuff that happens that’s like, “Woah, woah, woah.””

Well, folks. We are here for an amazing new chapter in this series and I can feel it!

