“The Flash” will end with its upcoming season 9 at The CW

Are you done watching the latest episode of The Flash Season 8? Are you also wondering what life would be like without this family-like OG Arrowverse series? It has been a part of our lives ever since 2014 for a total of 8 whole years! Indeed not a short period to get all of us addicted to watching it. Recently, news has been circulating about the ending or cancellation of The Flash series after Season 9. If you are also confused about picking out rumours from facts, then don’t worry! We have got you covered. This article will bring forward the latest news based on facts. Alongside this, we will also provide information about season 9, its release date, and cast members.

The Flash is one of the longest-running Arrowverse shows. One which has helped set up the Arrowverse as a franchise. It is the most successful of the Arrowverse series. The Flash has lasted the longest on CW Network. With the release of season 9, it will beat the Arrow’s episode count as well. Production on season 9 will start next month.

Announcements made by cast and crew about The Flash season 9.

The upcoming Flash Season 9 on the CW network will officially be it is last. This was announced by the executive producer Eric Wallace.

He wrote: “Barry Allen has reached the starting gate for his last race.” He further mentioned that “So many amazing people have given their talents, time, and love to bring this wonderful show to life each week,” moreover “So, as we get ready to honour the show’s incredible legacy with our exciting final chapter, I want to say thank you to our phenomenal cast, writers, producers, and crew over the years who helped make ‘The Flash’ such an unforgettable experience for audiences around the world.”

The show’s star, Grant Gustin, took it to Instagram and posted a sentimental video with the caption which read:

“Thank you to all our Flash fans who helped allow us to go this long. Let’s do one more run together.”

There was a lot of doubt about the ninth season being the last. As previously, similar rumours had spread regarding the eighth season as well. At one point, the eighth season was intended to be the final one. It was noted that the network and studio somehow convinced the show star, Gustin and co-stars, including Candice Patton, to sign new deals. Hence the eighth season was re-written, which paved the way for the 9th season to become the season finale. Season 8, however, remained a big hit during 2021-22. Still ongoing as it is viral among most of the audience.

Is The Flash movie also coming out in 2023?

The Flash movie by Warner Bros, starring Ezra Miller as the lead character, is released in June 2023. The Flash movie has also been long delayed ever since its production back when the first season of The Flash came out. If the film gets released next year, it would mean that the Flash Season 9 Finale will end just a couple of weeks before the movie is even released. The dates might even overlap each other. This suggests that the ending of the storyline in the series will be different from that of the movie. This is another good news for the Flash fandom as they will get to enjoy both the stories. It’s ironic how the movie, set out to get released around the beginning of The Flash series, is coming out when the series ends.

It is ending the show, not cancelling it.

Recently CW network has been on a cancelling spree. The network has cancelled multiple shows, including Batwoman, Naomi, legacies, and charm.

We cannot say that the Flash is being “cancelled” after season 9, unlike most TV shows on the CW network, which have been abruptly cancelled midseason. CW has announced the end of this long-running series, The Flash, way before its last season’s release, meaning that they get to write the entire season giving a proper ending to the storyline. This will certainly do justice to most of the characters and the storyline that this beloved show truly deserves.

Expected number of episodes and release date

The CW network will probably release Flash Season 9 in 2023 around February or March next year. Based on how CW usually runs its midseason series during the summer, we can predict that The Flash Season 9 will also run during mid-summer next year. This new season will have 13 or 15 episodes making it the shortest season of its run. However, changes can be made to this as the team is probably writing a new ending from scratch.

Who will be starring Season 9?

So far, the team has not officially announced the cast members. Grant Gustin is most definitely returning in season 9. His contract was the sole reason why season 9 even became a possibility. Besides this, the TV line reported on 28th June that Candice Patton will play the role of journalist Iris West Allen in season 9. However, Jesse L Martin, who plays the role of detective Joe West will not be starring in season 9. He announced earlier that he would withdraw from The Flash series right after Season 8.

Other main cast members from The Flash season 8 who stand a chance of showing up in season 9 as well include the following:

Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

Kayla Compton as Allegra Garcia

Brandon Mcknight as Chester P Runk

So far, this is all the information we could grab for you. We are on the lookout for all the latest updates so stay tuned to get more information about the upcoming season 9.

