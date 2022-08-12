Blackpink “Born Pink” – Second Studio Album Has an Official Release Date

Here’s everything you need to know about Blackpink “Born Pink”!

The South Korean girl group has been the talk of the town since its debut in August 2016. Formed by YG Entertainment, the thriving female K-pop group ‘Blackpink’ consists of four members; Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa. The quartet broke the internet with their feature songs “Whistle” and “Boombayah” on their Square One album. Subsequently, they received their first number one entries on South Korea’s Gaon Digital Chart and the US Billboard World Digital Song Sales chart. However, this was not the end of their success story but was just the start as they achieved many nods with every passing day and gained popularity worldwide with their catchy and upbeat music.

Moreover, they have also gained loyal die-hard fans worldwide, who love and support them to their core! These fans patiently wait for their idols to release new and unique music so they can get their hands on it as soon as possible. Well, good news for all the BLINKS. After the ground-breaking success of their first album, “The Album,” Blackpink is releasing its second album, “Born Pink”!

Blackpink has become the biggest K-pop girl band in the world. The group was the first girl group out of YG Entertainment in seven years and became the IT Girl Group of Korea with its arrival! Before them, 2NE1 entertained the title, but Blackpink has apparently surpassed them. By becoming the IT Girl Group not only in Korea but also in the whole wide world!

Here are some of the details we have gathered for you about our famous K-pop girl group!

Blackpink: The New Generations Girl Band

Seeing that Blackpink was the first girl group to come after 2NE1 (who were, at the time, one of the biggest bands in Korea), they sure had some big shoes to fill in. There were great expectations from their company, family and friends, but there were also critics, judgemental eyes and haters surrounding them. Leaving a great impact and pleasing all types of audience seemed like a nerve-wracking feat at that stage. However, the girls did come through it, and it is safe to say they did not disappoint!

They have proven themselves as great musicians and consequently became the pride of their country. Because they have come so far and have received nothing but great acknowledgements from the world.

Some of those acknowledgments are:

Blackpink became the highest-charting female Korean act on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Ice Cream” (2020) at number 13.

It held the second position on the Billboard 200 with The Album (2020).

Their first album is also the best-selling album by a Korean girl group, as it is the first album to ever sell more than one million copies.

The quartet was the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella.

They were also the first K-pop girl group that reach 1 Billion YouTube views!

Moreover, they became one of the most subscribed music groups on the said platform.

First girl band to get featured on Forbes Asia’s 30 Under 30 list worldwide.

Broke three Guinness World Records with the single Kill This Love in 2019.

First female Korean act to receive a certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) with their single “Ddu-Ddu Ddu-Du”

They also became the faces of mega brands, including Chanel, Puma, Louis Vuitton and Dior.

Their list of successes is never-ending! It just keeps on coming and coming. But, we can get an idea from the aforementioned points that these girls are no joke! They are BIG! And we are still going BIG with every passing day!

The Sandman Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer

When Will For All Mankind Season 4 Release on ABC?

Blackpink “Born Pink”: Release Date Announced

Hold onto your breaths, folk! As it is finally time for the big news. Seeing that Blackpink is finally coming back, let me tell you that the release date is not so far away. Yes, BLINKS! You have heard that quite right. After being teased by the officials of YG Entertainment about their comeback to happen somewhere around this year, at last, it is happening.

Jennie Kim (member of the group) once also shared that there is a possibility of a comeback during her guest appearance on the YouTube channel The Game Caterers last March, where she said that:

“BLACKPINK is also making a comeback soon. I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but since I’m the only [BLACKPINK member] here, I’ll just say it. Please look forward to it. Thank you very much”.

It has been officially announced on Tuesday, August 9, that we are getting a second album. The anticipated news was shared in a teaser poster that revealed that “Born Pink” is set to premiere in the month of September! That is just the coming month. Which, more or less, means that the wait is almost over. The graphics of the teaser poster reads:

“BLACKPINK 2ND ALBUM 2022. 09. 16”.

Blackpink “Born Pink”: Leading Single?

Surprise! Blackpink has also announced their new single “Pink Venom” from their second album. The song is scheduled to premiere on August 19! All four leading ladies shared this great news on their official Twitter accounts on Sunday night.

The poster reads:

“#BLACKPINK Pre-Release Single ‘Pink Venom’ Release Poster. Pink Venom is available for Pre-Save now! #PinkVenom #20220819_12amEST #20220819_1pmKST”.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 – Does it have a Release Date in August 2022?

“The Flash” will end with its upcoming season 9 at The CW

Blackpink “Born Pink” Tour?

The girl group also announced the next day that they would have a world tour. The said tour will start around October and will end in June 2023. That comprises countries like North America, Europe, Asia and Australia etc.

Dynasty Season 6 Canceled by CW?