La Brea Season 2 Release Date

The American science fiction drama series has made everyone addicted to its unique storyline. Not only has it managed to gather the audience’s attention, but it has also compelled them to want more out of this suspense-packed series. NBC’s show left the audience with many unanswered questions in the first season. It does not surprise that fans were already anticipating another season right after the finale. Well, to be honest with you, they were not wrong because La Brea Season 2 is soon coming to your television screens!

The show is definitely in the long run and will not end anytime soon. The creator of this flourishing show agrees with it as well. As David Applebaum once himself shared:

“One of the real benefits of this series was that it had a long gestation period. I pitched it over two years ago. We shot the pilot and set up a writer’s room, so we had a lot of time to think about where we’re going and having a strong sense of where we’re taking it”.

More or less, this means that the creator and the showrunners were already planning the show’s future long before it was confirmed that we were even going to get the second season.

Well, it is good news for the whole “La Brea” fandom as it means that there will be more mysteries that are going to be unravelled in the upcoming season. Hence, to tame your curiosity, we have brought all the juicy details you need to know about the show!

Inspiration for the NBC’s Show “La Brea”

Did you know that the creator of our very own show was inspired by an image of a giant sinkhole in Los Angeles? You didn’t, did you? Well, it is a fact y’all. David Applebaum himself admitted this in a panel in September 2021. Although he did not know where to go from there on, he had a strong gut feeling that the show on this topic would be great!

He also shared that show is:

“Actively in development for two years now.”

Moreover, he clarified that the show is not inspired by Jules Verne’s science fiction novel Journey to the Centre of the Earth as fans speculate. Instead, he entailed that:

“I enjoy Verne, but he’s not a part of it. A lot of [La Brea] is actually inspired by other action-adventure movies, including Spielberg’s movies”.

Furthermore, there is also a book titled La Brea Story. It was written by Gretchen Sibley and was published in 1969. However, the show and the book are unrelated, having no little connection yet.

La Brea Plot Summary:

The first instalment of the show premiered on NBC on September 28, 2021. It was created and executive produced by David Appelbaum and is produced by Keshet Studios and Universal Television.

The story of this horrific and fantastical show revolves around an unexpected disaster that takes place in Los Angeles.

The said disaster created a massive sinkhole near La Brea Tar Pits.

However, it is not one of your normal holes, but it is some sort of a portal that sucks people in and seems to transport them to another time or world.

Moreover, the leading family of the show “The Harris Family” is also separated by the said sinkhole.

Half of the family falls into the deep void; the mom, Eve (Natalie Zea) and the teenage son, Josh (Jack Martin) .

While on the other hand, the teen daughter Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and the dad Gavin (Eoin Macken) are left behind on the surface.

Henceforth, the family tries their best to reunite with their other family members while struggling to survive in this new world.

La Brea Season 2: Release Date Announced?

Attention La Brea Fans! It is time for you to mark your calendars, folks. Because after the renewal of the second season was announced in November 2021, the series is finally set to premiere on Tuesday, September 27 at 9 pm E.T. on NBC.

The series creator and showrunner, David Appelbaum, shared his excitement for the release of the forthcoming season in his interview with TVLine:

“We’re so thrilled to be back in production for Season 2. Can’t wait for our fans to see all of the mysteries and surprises we have in store. It’s going to be an exciting season”.

La Brea Season 2 – Who will be the Cast?

According to our resources, the entire original Cast is returning for the upcoming season! Here are the names of the actors who will be featured in Season 2:

Jon Seda – Sam

Chiké Okonkwo – Ty Coleman

Eoin Macken – Gavin

Zyra – Izzy

Natalia Zea – Eve

Jack Martin – Josh

Chloe De Los Santos – Lilly

Josh McKenzie – Lucas Hayes

Lily Santiago – Veronica

Nicholas Gonzalez – Levi

Rohan Mirchandaney – Scott

Veronica St. Clair – Riley

Besides them, we are also having two new addition to the show who will appear as regular:

Tonantzin Carmelo – Paara

Michelle Vergara Moore – Ella

What Could be the Plot?

According to the little insight we got from this show’s mastermind. In Season 2, the Harrison family:

“Will be in a different time period. Their story will be outside of 10,000 B.C. That will be one of the fun things about Season 2, finding them in a world completely different from anything we’ve seen on the show so far”.

Moreover, Appelbaum also revealed the significance of the mysterious tower in the upcoming season that Rebecca Aldridge (Ming-Zhu Hii) led Scott to in Season 1:

“We are going to explore this building and go into it at a certain point and see what’s inside. I think that’s going to be one of the fun things, really opening up this world that they are in. We will find a lot of interesting things inside there, but I won’t say who or what”.

La Brea Season 2 – Trailer and Episodes?

The first teaser trailer for the forthcoming season was released on Thursday, June 30, 2022.

It will have a total of fourteenth episodes! That is more than the previous season that only comprised ten episodes.

Check official trailer:

Room for More Seasons?

Did you think that was it? Nope, we have got more news for you! The La Brea universe will not end with Season 2.

According to the creator, the series has a great potential to go much far ahead:

“We’ve had a lot of time to sit and ponder and think about where the show would go. So we have a lot of big plans for what we want to do in future seasons… It has such an interesting group of characters who have their own stories. And it’s also a world that has lots of mysteries that are unfolding”.

He further added that:

“And as soon as you solve one mystery, another one opens up. We think it really has the potential to go for multiple seasons. But as far as like X number of seasons, that’s not something we’ve tried to nail ourselves to”.

Why Should You Watch the Show?

Hear it from the La Brea creator David Appelbaum of NBC’s breakout sci-fi drama:

“One of the things that I think makes our show unique is that we like to answer the questions quicker, faster than other shows might, and then pose new ones.”

He further added:

“So, all these mysteries that we’re talking about are things that we have some interesting answers for, and yeah, I don’t think we’re going to leave the audience frustrated like some other shows in this genre to have before.”

Are you still not going to watch it? What are you waiting for? Put it on your watch list and recap the previous season to get an idea of what the upcoming season will be about.