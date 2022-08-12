Will there be Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Season 2?

The teen show, Pretty Little Liars Original Sin, is a spinoff of the 2010’s global phenomenon aired on ABC’s Family (now called Freeform). Although the original Pretty Little Liar was wrapped up five years ago, the spinoff is still up and running. Because we will get a reboot for HBO’s Max latest show, it is evident that it is on for the long run. Yes, you have heard that right. We will get Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Season 2 sooner or later.

With the premiere of Season 1 this month, it was immediately enveloped by great praise from the critics and received immense love and support from its fans. It is evident from the audience’s great response that it deserves a reboot.

Seeing that, it received:

94% ratings as per Rotten Tomatoes

82% ratings as per Metacritic

6.8/10 ratings as per IMDb

Which, overall, is a good round-a-about if you ask me. If the first season can get such a positive response in this short time, it would not be a surprise that the forthcoming season might surpass the fans’ expectations!

Fear not! Here are all the details you need to know about the upcoming season.

Plot Summary

It is the fourth American slasher horror drama streaming television series in the Pretty Little Liars franchise. Riverdale show-runner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa creates it, and Lindsay Calhoon Bring for HBO Max. Which, more or less, is set within the same continuity as the original series.

The spinoff is still technically based on Sara Shepard’s Pretty Little Liar novels.

Which, more or less, deals with family problems and awkward relationships.

However, this time with new characters and a new location (Millwood, Pennsylvania).

Yet, it has the same textual terrorist as before; an anonymous person marked ‘A’ who haunts the girls.

Overall, the story deals with a group of teenage girls still suffering from trauma from a tragic event that took place 20 years ago.

Once again, the parents play a pivotal part in the mystery thriller show like in the original Pretty Little Liar series.

Seeing that the serial killer is exacting both the girl’s and their parents’ sins, holding them accountable for what they have done in the past.

The series showcases how these girls will survive in this horror-filled world when they are clearly at the mercy of this unknown villain who is hunting them.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Season 2 – Renewal Announcement?

No official announcement from HBO Max has been made about the renewal for the second season. Which is understandable. Because it is still too early to say anything. Season 1 is still on the run, with the final three episodes going to be aired on August 18.

However, with the hype surrounding the spinoff and the positive response not received from the fans, it is evident that we will have it on our plates shortly!

Even the spinoff took its much-needed time to arrive on-screen. Seeing that, it was first announced back in 2020, and that was three years after the Pretty Little Liars finale. Moreover, we should also consider that the Original Sin arrived five years after the Pretty Little Liar swan song. This means that expecting a reboot announcement this fast might be wrong but do not worry, and we will be graced by it one day or another.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Season 2 – Who will be the Cast?

It is safe to assume that the original Cast will return for the reboot. Here are the names of the cast members with quoted characters’ descriptions of the moms and daughters provided by HBO’s Max:

Bailee Madison as Imogen Adams

“A true survivor. Like all of the Liars, Imogen is a final girl. She will drive the mystery of uncovering ‘A’ as she fights for her life and the lives of her friends”.

Chandler Kinney as Tabby Haworthe

“An aspiring director and horror movie buff. Like the other Little Liars, Tabby’s hiding a secret. But she is more than capable of taking on the dark forces of Millwood — including ‘A”.

Zaria as Faran Bryant

“A poised, disciplined ballerina with aspirations to make it out of Millwood. But ‘A’ isn’t the only villain in Faran’s life. In the world of ballet, it is death by a thousand microaggressions”.

Malia Pyles as Minnie Honrada

“Having survived a childhood trauma, Minnie spends most of her time in a virtual world.”

Maia Reficco as Noa Olivar

“A striving, sardonic track star who’s working hard to get her life back to normal after a summer spent in juvenile detention”

Sharon Leal as Sidney Haworthe

“The main Pretty Little Liar matriarch”.

Elena Goode as Marjorie Olivar

“Though she loves her daughter, Marjorie’s hiding a secret that threatens their relationship”.

Lea Salonga as Elodie Honrada

“A bit overbearing, Elodie works overtime to keep her daughter safe following a trauma that occurred when Minnie was just a little girl”.

Carly Pope as Davie Adams

“She and her daughter have always been two against the world, but a chilling reminder from Davie’s dark past upends both of their lives”.

Zakiya Young as Corey Bryant

“Once her marriage to Zeke dissolved, Corey sought greener pastures in Pittsburgh, working as a paralegal, though she tells everyone she’s a lawyer”.

Besides the mothers and the daughters, we are also going to have:

Mallory Bechtel as Karen Beasley/Kelly Beasley

Eric Johnson as Sheriff Beasley

Alex Aiono as Shawn Noble

So what are you waiting for? Check out the first season of the spinoff till you wait for the reboot!