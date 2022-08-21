Echoes Release Date, Cast, Plot and Trailer

The official Trailer for the next Netflix limited series, psychological thriller Echoes, was published a few hours earlier on August 18. Since its release, it has created a lot of hype.

Vanessa Gazy, an Australian director, producer, and writer most known for her work on the 2021 television series Eden, is the writer of Echoes. Gazy, Brian Yorkey (13 Reasons Why), Quinton Peeples (Runaways), and Imogen Banks (Runaways) are all executive producers on the Netflix miniseries. With such big names, the expectations from this show are very high.

Echoes take a darker, more sinister turn, adding a psychological thriller element reminiscent of programs like True Detective and The Sinner. It seems like Echoes would be a great show to watch if you are a big fan of murder mysteries and psychological thrillers.

When Will Echoes Release?

Production on the series began in August of 2021, and according to Deadline, there will be a total of seven episodes. The release date for the entire seven-part series is slated for Friday, August 19, 2022, on Netflix throughout the world.

What Is The Storyline?

What would happen if one of two identical twins disappeared? The surviving sibling’s existence will be altered forever. In the new Australian thriller Echoes, available on Netflix, we follow Gina when her twin Leni goes missing just before their birthday. Gina seems to have no idea what happened to her sister, but she eventually learns information that might lead her to the truth.

Who Is In The Cast Of Echoes?

Echoes for sure has some remarkable actors in it. Here is a list of all the actors who will be appearing in the upcoming series:

Michelle Monaghan Playing the role of Leni and Gina

Matt Bomer Playing the role of Jack Beck

Daniel Sunjata Playing the role of Charlie Davenport

Ali Stroker Playing the role of Claudia

Karen Robinson Playing the role of Sheriff Floss

Rosanny Zayas Playing the role of Deputy Paula Martinez

Michael O’Neill Playing the role of Victor McCleary

Celia Weston Playing the role of Georgia Tyler

Gable Swanlund Playing the role of Matilda “Mattie” Beck

Jonathan Tucker Playing the role of Dylan James

Tyner Rushing Playing the role of Maria McCleary

Madison Abbott Playing the role of Young Leni

Victoria Abbott Playing the role of Young Gina

Alise Willis Playing the role of Meg

Maddie Nichols Playing the role of Natasha

Lucy Hammond Playing the role of Young Claudia

Onye Eme-Akwari Playing the role of Beau MacMillan

Is There Any Trailer?

YES! The Trailer is finally out. The chilling teaser shows Leni’s disappearance and possible death threatens to reveal hidden truths. As the Trailer further develops, it becomes increasingly likely that Leni has been kidnapped. The phrases “You get two lives” and “Choose” appear on the pages of a book as Gina reads through it, giving the impression that someone may have known about Lina and Gina’s secret and was trying to blackmail her. Is there anyone else in their lives who could be in on their little secret? How come they were just talking to Lina? Could she have taken advantage of their predicament in a way that Gina is unaware of?

Check official trailer:

Well, we will find all the answers soon enough when the show airs!

Frequently Asked Questions About Echoes

When can we expect to see the first episode of Echoes?

On Friday, August 19, 2022, Echoes will make its Netflix debut.

A common question about Echoes is how many episodes it has?

The newest reports have Echoes being marketed as a miniseries with seven episodes, each of which will be an hour long. On the day of the release, August 19, 2022, all episodes will be available simultaneously online.