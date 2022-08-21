How to Watch Bullet Train 2022?

Brad Pitt’s Bullet Train is making waves with its latest debut. It has broken several records, and the movie is not planning on slowing down anytime soon. This reaction to the movie was pretty much expected because of its unique plot. After all, in a world of Marvel and D.C. movies, we were not getting our fair share of action movies. But Bullet Train is the right movie that you should watch when you’re in the mood for a fast-action movie with a lot of twists and turns. The following article will help you to watch Bullet Train 2022 without any issues! So, let’s begin.

After the pandemic, the world quickly adapted to the restrictions. Similarly, the film industry is also coping. After all, it was most affected by the whole situation. Many movies are now going for a hybrid system which includes releases in both theatres and streaming sites. So, it is natural for one to start thinking about whether Bullet Train will be available on mainstream streaming sites or not. Because not everyone now feels safe visiting a cinema with everything that’s going on. And sometimes movies are most fun from the comfort of your home.

Here is how you can stream Bullet Train 2022

The movie premiered on 5th August 2022. And we have some bad news for you! For now, the movie will only premiere in theatres. So, currently, you won’t be able to watch it on any streaming platforms like Netflix, HBO Max, or Hulu.

But in the past, we saw how Sony’s Uncharted also landed on Netflix after its theatrical release. And due to the deal between Sony and Netflix, we won’t be surprised if Bullet Train also ends up on the streaming site’s library. But there is no confirmation about when the movie will be made available on the site. But according to our speculations, it will be somewhere in late 2022. The deal is a bit complicated, so we can’t say for sure whether the movie will end up in all countries because the deal between the two companies says that Netflix will acquire the rights of any Sony movie after nine months of its release! But this deal only mentioned the U.S. So, if you’re living in any other region out of the U.S., then you’ll probably be at a disadvantage.

As we mentioned before, the deal says that the movie will become available on Netflix after nine months, but this wasn’t the case for Uncharted because Netflix added the movie to its library before nine months. So, we are hoping that the same will be the case with Bullet Train.

Hence if you want to see Brad Pitt in his element, the only option is to head to the theatres. Or you’ll have to wait until Netflix adds it to its library!

Due to the mind-blowing plot of the movie, it is doing quite well at the box office. It stars mainstream actors like Brad Pitt, Aaron Taylor Johnson, Bad Bunny, and Brian Tyree Henry. So, it was an inevitable hit! You’ll be glad to hear that Pitt plays the role of a bad guy who is escaping from some gangsters. To put it simply, it is a bunch of guys avoiding each other. But their fate is such that they end up on the same train. It has a 54% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and not only this, but the IMDB rating is also quite good!

In case you don’t have a Netflix subscription, this is the best time to buy it! The streaming site has several plans. You can head on to their official site, which will guide you through the process. We hope that this article solved all your queries regarding how to watch Bullet Train 2022. For more such updates, don’t forget to bookmark this page!