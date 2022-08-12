Dr. Stone Season 3 – The Release of Season 3 is Confirmed

Dr. Stone knocked the socks out of manga and anime lovers with its arrival in the anime universe. Its unique take on reality and its emphasis on the value of science is something worth appreciating. Seeing that it is not your typical series about love triangles or bad boy drama makes it even greater to watch. Because it not only showcases different aspects of humanity and its importance in one’s life, but the present comedy touch in the series also allows the audience into a thought-inducing yet fun-loving ride. Every season has made the fans stay rooted to their seats, and the upcoming one is no different. Yes! You have heard that quite right. We will be graced with Dr. Stone Season 3 soon enough, and it is safe to assume that we are in for another rollercoaster ride this time.

The anime has received great ratings from the critics as well:

8.31 in MyAnimeList

8.2 in IMDb

Which already hinted towards the idea that we had a high chance of having another season. The production of the forthcoming season was confirmed by the final episode of Season 2.

Fear not! We have got you covered. Here is all that you need to know about the series!

Stone Plot Summary: The animated series is based on the original manga written by Riichiro Inagaki, illustrated by the South Korean artist Boichi. It was serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shōnen Jump from March 2017 to March 2022, having a total of twenty-five tankōbon volumes.

In short,

The series, more or less, deals with the story of a scientific genius Senku Ishigami and his best friend, Taiju Oki.

Who found themselves lost in this petrified world after being revived from the frozen state that they were entrapped in for more than 3700 years.

No one knows what forces led humanity to be encased in stone.

But whatever the reason was, Senku decides not to sit still until he has saved everyone and has revived all of humanity from its petrified state.

Overall, the main aim is to rebuild civilization.

The whole series revolves around the said pivotal factor and how the main characters do their very best to achieve that goal, no matter the hurdles they encounter and the problems they face.

Stone Season 3: Release Date Announced

Yes! It has been officially confirmed! The animated series’ third season is soon going to premiere in August 2023. The upcoming season has been titled Dr. Stone: New World. The title insinuates that we will see the return of genius Senku and how he uses his intelligence and science to kick-start civilization. Which, as a result, will most probably lead to the formation of a new world! And hopefully, it would also shed some light on the real reason behind this unexpected petrification and the true villain behind all of this.

However, the latest Weekly Shonen Jump news leaked the news related to the renewal of Season 3 on December 16, 2021, and revealed how it will air sometime around 2023. Yet, during Jump Festa 2022 on December 19, 2021, the concerned authority officially confirmed the said information.

I do not know about you, but I am very enthusiastic to see how some people of the Pre-Petrification World try to restore humanity in this so-called Stone World. And to be honest with you, who would not be? Seems like a great way to start your day with this thriving animated series on your screen!

Here is the official synopsis of the show for those who missed out on this one kind of gem:

“One fateful day, all of humanity turned to stone. Many millennia later, Taiju frees himself from the petrification and finds himself surrounded by statues. The situation looks grim until he runs into his science-loving friend Senku! Together they plan to restart civilization with the power of science!”

Stone Season 3: Who will be the Cast?

Good news! The majority of the original Cast for Season 1 and Season 2 are returning for the forthcoming season:

Yuusuke Kobayashi as Senkuu Ishigami

Kengo Kawanishi as Asagiri Gen

Gen Satou as Chrome

Manami Numakura as Kohaku

Furukawa Makoto as Taiju Ooki

Karin Takahashi as Suika

Yuuichi Nakamura as Tsukasa Shishiou

Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha and

Mugihito as Kaseki

Stone Season 3: New Characters

Stay tuned, people! Because we are going to be introduced to a new character in the upcoming season: Ryusui Nanami, who Ryota Suzuki voices.

Surprisingly enough! We will also get a special episode about the said character while waiting for Season 3. In which he will be the main focus:

Dr. STONE TV special called “Dr. STONE Ryusui.”

It will be released in July 2022.

It would be an original story but would act as an interlude connecting Season 2 and 3.

Teaser and Trailer

An announcement of the third season’s release was made through the official teaser of the series. It premiered on July 10, 2022.

Although, the official trailer has not been aired yet and would probably premiere around Jump Festa 2023.

So what are you waiting for? Do not forget to recap the previous seasons to have an idea about the forthcoming season.