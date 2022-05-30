What is the Confirmed Release Date of Reincarnated Slime Season 3?

So, folks, we have fantastic news for all the otakus! Reincarnated Slime Season 3, also known as That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime, is in production. The upcoming season three of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime will feature Rimuru dealing with the fallout following their defeat of Clayman, followed by a big party that a specific Hero crashes. But the tricky question right now is how soon will the third season of Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken be released?

Well, folks, most likely, we won’t find out until Fall 2022.

Reincarnated Slime Season 3 Release Date

There will be no worries about the TenSura movie since, on September 21, 2021, an announcement about the TenSura movie was revealed. A statement regarding the release date of That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime was announced for November 2022 on March 3, 2022.

The title of the TenSura movie is That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bonds. Hiiro, Benimaru’s ogre comrade, is the focus of the original story.

However, folks, there is still no information about the anime’s third season.

Tenshin Shitara Slime Datta Ken or Reincarnated Slime Season 3 release date predictions

The release date of That Time I Got “Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3” is yet waiting for confirmation by Kodansha, Studio 8bit, or any other company associated with the anime. There has been no announcement or revealing plans regarding a Tensura Season 3 sequel. We will update this article with the latest news as soon as it has been officially confirmed.

The exact release date of Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3 is impossible to predict. In Fall 2022, there is a good chance of an announcement regarding Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken Season 3. The reviews from critics and anime fans have been positive.

In the Japanese TV rankings, anime has often topped the list. Considering international streaming revenue is the most critical factor. It is important to note that the anime was frequently on the top five most popular anime. Attack On Titan, Black Clover, Jujutsu Kaisen, and Re: ZERO.

Therefore, the release date for That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 will be in the mid to late 2023 range at the earliest. However, anime fans may have to wait longer. However, the TenSura movie will be released in Fall 2022 is the most significant factor. In Japan, the announcement of the third season is likely to coincide with the theatrical premiere. Even if that doesn’t happen, the statement could be made at a special event that celebrates the movie.

That Time I Got Reincarnated As A Slime What is this Anime About?

There’s nothing better than a fantasy isekai anime series with excellent worldbuilding elements. And this is what That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime is like. Its protagonist is Rimuru Tempest.

This story is about Satoru Mikami, a corporate worker who becomes a slime. He finds himself in an unfamiliar realm with the power to devour anything and imitate its appearance and abilities.

There are over 48 episodes in the That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime anime series. Season one aired in 2018 with 24 episodes, and season two in January 2021 and July 2021, with 12 episodes per part.

There are five OAD episodes and a spin-off anime called The Slime Diaries. An announcement regarding the upcoming Tensei Shitara Slime Datta Ken movie was also revealed at the end of the second season. So, right now, we all are anticipating the film’s release. But don’t you worry, folks! Because as soon as we get any updates regarding the release of the anime’s third season, we’ll let you know!

