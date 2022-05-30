Ajin Season 3 Renewed or Cancelled at Netflix?

After two successful seasons by Polygon Pictures, viewers impatiently wait for Ajin season 3 for four years. The Japanese anime, Ajin: Demi-Human, is based on a manga series by Gamon Sukai and illustrated by Tsuina Miura. Thanks to its incredible storyline and fantastic team, the anime has been a huge hit.

The show revolves around Kei, a young boy who finds out that he is Ajin after he escapes death in an accident. Ajin is a demi-humans who cannot be killed or harmed, and this is why people around them are scared of their existence. As soon as the government finds out about Ajin, they hunt him down and arrest him. Now, Kei must figure out how to escape the government and survive. He must also choose if he wants to be an Ajin or lead an everyday life.

While season 2 gave us another more profound look into Kei’s life, season 3 will answer more questions and make things more straightforward. So when will it be released? And what details have been shared regarding it? Has Netflix picked up Ajin for a third season? Everything you need to know about Ajin season 3 has been mentioned.

Ajin Season 3 Release Date

Since the show still has to be renewed by Polygon Pictures or any other streaming platform like Netflix, no official release date has been confirmed. But worry not! We understand that it’s been very long since the second season premiered, and the show should have been renewed for season 3 by now. However, sometimes, animes are restored 5 to 10 years later. And the same might be the case with Ajin as well.

Moreover, the plot for Ajin season 3 needs to be written from scratch as the creators deviated from the prominent manga in season 2. The process of writing a new season for an anime without taking inspiration from a manga is quite long. And this might be the reason for the delay.

Another reason why Ajin season 3 won’t be releasing any time soon is the pandemic. The emergence of covid has slowed down the entertainment industry and brought a halt to filming. Even though things are getting better, it will take some time until everything gets back on track.

Ajin Season 3 Cast

We can expect the cast members from the previous two seasons to return and reprise their roles. After all, they are the ones who brought life into the series and helped it become the huge hit it is today.

Gō Ayano plays the role of Satō

Minami Hamabe plays the role of Eriko Nagai

Yu Shirota plays the role of Kōji Tanaka

Mamoru Miyano plays the role of IBM

Takeru Satoh plays the role of protagonist Kei Nagai

Rina Kawaei plays the role of Izumi Shimomura

Kenichi Suzumura plays the role of Noriaki Iwashimizu

Yuki Yamada plays the role of Takahashi

Tetsuji Tamayama plays the role of Yū Tosaki

Kazuko Yoshiyuki plays the role of Yamanaka

Hiroshi Shinagawa plays the role of Nekozawa

Yudai Chiba plays the role of Okuyama

In addition to these, there might be a couple of new characters and actors introduced to the series. But we do not know their names yet. As soon as we get any updates on this, we will let you know.

Ajin Season 3 Plot

The official plot synopsis is not here for Ajin season 3. And it’s pretty tricky to predict what will happen next as the creative team of the anime is coming up with a new storyline that is different from the original manga. However, the third season will answer all the questions that the viewers have and will have a great storyline that will keep you on the edge of your seats.

Ajin Season 3 Trailer

No official trailer or teaser has been released for Ajin Season 3. And fans shouldn’t expect one until an official release date is announced.

Editor’s pick on which best anime to watch next:

The Saga of Tanya The Evil Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Black Clover Season 5 Release Date, Cast, Plot, spoiler and Trailer

Mushoku Tensei Season 2 Renewed or Cancelled?

Spirited Away 2 – Is Release Date Confirmed? (Latest Update)

Dororo Season 2 Renewed or Canceled?