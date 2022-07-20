The Boys is a popular television series, which you can watch on Amazon Prime Video and if you haven’t watched it yet.
The finale episode of The Boys Season 3 was aired on 8 July 2022, and we know there will be the fourth season for sure. But Will we have the series's the series’ last season or not?
The Boys Season 4 will be airing in 2023. However, the exact date is yet to be confirmed. There is no official news regarding the show’s cancellation after the fourth season.
It is also confirmed that the series will also get a spin-off. The spin-off series is titled “
The Boys Presents
: Varsity”.
The release date of the previously mentioned spin-off is yet unavailable. However, according to reports, the spin-off will be available next year.
– Karl Urban as Billy Butcher
– Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell
– Antony Starr as Homelander
– Erin Moriarty as Annie January
– Dominique as Maggie Shaw
Other important casts of the series are Jessie T.Usher, Laz Alonso, Chase Crawford, Timer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Nathan Mitchell, and Colby Minifie.
we cannot comment on whether it will be the last season or not. The fact that a spin-off will premiere next year might give the idea that the fourth season is the last one.