The Good Fight Season 6 Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and Everything We Know

CBS’s popular courtroom series, The Good Fight, has its fans gripped for half a decade now. After running successfully for five seasons, The Good Fight Season 6 is all set to hit our television screens. It marks the streaming platform’s first original scripted series. Created by Robert King, Phil Alden Robinson, and Michelle King, the show currently has an impressive 8.3 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Further, it also has a whopping 95% overall rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is the independent sequel and spin-off version of The Good Wife.

The show dropped its pilot episode on 19th February 2017. The show follows lawyer Diane Lockhart after she loses her job as a result of a major financial scandal. The effects of this are also faced by her goddaughter Maia. Both Diane and Maia lose their finances as well. The duo then starts working at Lucca Quinn’s firm in Chicago.

The fifth season was released in June 2021, and it received a renewal for a sixth season just a month later. Here are all the latest updates regarding The Good Fight.

The Good Fight Season 6 Cast

Even with the upcoming installment just a few weeks away, the team is yet to reveal the exact cast for The Good Fight Season 6. Nonetheless, based on the events of the fifth season, we can predict the cast of the new season. Most of the cast would likely return for the sixth and final season. We expect the following main cast members to reprise their roles:

Christine Baranski as Diane Lockhart

Rose Leslie as Maia Rindell

Erica Tazel as Barbara Kolstad

Delroy Lindo as Adrian Boseman

Sarah Steele as Marissa Gold

Cush Jumbo as Lucca Quinn

Justin Bartha as Colin Morrello

Nyambi Nyambi as Jay DiPersia

Audra McDonald as Liz Reddick

Michael Boatman as Julius Cain

Michael Sheen as Roland Blum

John Larroquette as Gavin Firth

Zach Grenier as David Lee

Mandy Patinkin as Hal Wackner

Charmaine Bingwa as Carmen Moyo

Moreover, the following characters are likely to have recurring roles in the latest season as well.

Tamberla Perry as Charlotte Hazlewood

Chasten Harmon as Bianca Skye

Hugh Dancy as Caleb Garlin

Wanda Sykes as Allegra Durado

Tony Plana as Oscar Rivi

Wayne Brady as Del Cooper

Further, it is possible that The Good Fight Season 6 may see some character introductions as well. We expect some of the existing cast members to exit the series also prior to season 6. Although, the creators are yet to reveal who these new additions and exits are. Guess we will have to wait till the sixth season officially releases to find out more about this.

The Good Fight Season 6 Release Date

Ten months after the show officially received its renewal for a sixth installment, the team officially disclosed its release date. The Good Fight Season 6 releases on 8th September 2022. Fans are beyond ecstatic to hear this news as this ensures that there will be no unexpected delays. CBS shared this news on its official Twitter account.

Unfortunately, fans must take this news with a grain of salt. While the legal drama is all set for its return, this will be the final season. After running strong for five seasons, fans must bid farewell to their favorite characters after season 6.

The previous seasons had anywhere between 7-13 episodes. Hence, it is fairly difficult to predict how many episodes the sixth season would consist of. Further, the series would likely drop all its episodes on a weekly basis. Each episode leaves off in such a way that viewers are compelled to tune in the following week. Fans can either tune in weekly or binge-watch the series once it finishes and is available on CBS and Paramount+.

Country Queen Season 2 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

The Good Fight Season 6 Synopsis

CBS revealed the synopsis for the upcoming installment. It shows that the sixth season is going to be just as power-packed and nerve-wracking as its predecessors. It states:

“The sixth season of The Good Fight has Diane feeling like she’s going crazy, struggling with an uneasy sense of déjà vu, with everything from Roe v. Wade to voting rights to Cold War aggressions returning. Meanwhile, the lawyers of Reddick & Associates wonder if the violence that they see all around them points to an impending civil war.”

Dark Winds Season 2 Premiere Date – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

Storyline

We expect The Good Fight Season 6 to pick up right from where the season 5 finale left off. In the season 5 finale, named “And The Violence Spread”, we saw Marissa put forth an impressive defense in the court for her client Matteo. Diane tries to land an interview with Matteo in hopes of springing him from the court. Moreover, we also saw the trio of Liz, Allegra, and Carmen fight to get a drug dealer out of prison while the prosecution tries to put him back behind bars.

The Good Fight Season 6 will further develop on this storyline. The sixth installment would continue the story from the exact moment the fifth season ended at. Moreover, all prior episodes set up the stage perfectly for the upcoming season. Each character is exactly where they need to be to fully execute the storyline for season 6. Viewers will see various character and plot developments occur over the course of this final installment.

As the synopsis states, fans can expect a civil war to unfold in the upcoming season. The increased tensions at Reddick and Associates all point towards an inevitable civil war. Also, while in conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, the Kings added that the sixth season feels like the ideal end to the five-year-long series. If the team had continued it any further, the show would have lost its charm. This would make the highly acclaimed series mundane and repetitive.

New Amsterdam Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed at NBC

Trailer

The trailer for The Good Fight Season 6 is currently not available for fans. Nonetheless, the Kings sure know how to keep their fans satisfied yet always wanting more. The team dropped a teaser promo for the sixth season on 27th May 2022. Check it out below:

With the sixth season less than two months away, an official trailer is right around the corner as well. We expect the full trailer to release within the next 2-3 weeks.

SkyMed Season 2 – Is it Renewed or Canceled by Paramount+?

Where to Watch The Good Fight Season 6?

Fans can stream all previous seasons of the legal drama on Paramount+. Further, it is also available to watch on Amazon Instant Video. iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. Clients get to choose from a plethora of payment plans that best suit their preferences. Moreover, fans can view the series on the official site of CBS, where the episodes publish after they are aired on the television channel.

The Undeclared War Season 2 – Premiere Date Expectations