SkyMed Season 2 – Is it Renewed or Canceled by Paramount+?

SkyMed is a drama that is now airing on CBC Television. It revolves around pilots and nurses working for an air ambulance company. The story is still in its initial phase, but it is gradually developing. However, fans have now started questioning the second season. Which brings us to our next question; when will SkyMed Season 2 premiere? To find out, continue reading the article!

When will SkyMed Season 2 Release?

The first season of SkyMed has nine episodes in total! However, up till now, we don’t have any news regarding the sequel of SkyMed, so there is no release date for it either. As there is no data regarding its performance so far, we can’t say if it will get renewed for sure. However, we have our fingers crossed for the future! Moreover, the last episode of the first season will air in September, so there is plenty of time until CBS or the officials announce its sequel. We are hoping that the ratings of the show will be good enough to convince the officials for the production of one more season.

The first season started filming in August 2021 till mid-January 2022. The time duration was longer because they attempted those tasks in real life instead of using special effects in certain places. So, if SkyMed Season 2 follows the same schedule, expect it to premiere somewhere in 2023. It can be later or earlier than that! As these are just speculations, we couldn’t recommend relying on them.

More about SkyMed Season 2

The first season’s creator was inspired by his close relatives who also work for an air ambulance. Then with the help of talented writers, he came up with SkyMed. The writer’s team was quite diverse, due to which it deserves praise! However, as there is no confirmed second season so far, we can’t say much about the plot of SkyMed Season 2. And it is hard to predict the storyline as there is no plot synopsis so far. But expect the story to continue from where it last ends in the finale episode of the first season.

As far as the characters are concerned. We are hoping that the majority of them will return in the second season. And hopefully, if this is the case, then expect to see the following in the upcoming season:

Natasha Calis as Hayley Roberts

Morgan Holmstrom as Crystal Highway

Praneet Akilla as Jay Chopper

Aason Nadjiwan as Austen Bodie, one of the pilots

Mercedes Morris as Lexi Martine

Thomas Elms as Milosz Nowak

Kheon Clarke as Tristan Green

Rebecca Kwan as Emma Lin

Braeden Clarke as Jeremy Wood

Emilia McCarthy as Madison Van Camp

Patrick Kwok-Choon as Dr. Trevor Denning

Jeff Teravainen as Pierce

Aaron Ashmore as William “Wheezer” Heaseman

There might be a few new additions but for now, only expect the aforementioned members to return. Their involvement in the upcoming season also depends on their availability and the contract. So, it is better not to keep any hopes.

So, that was everything you needed to know about the potential second season of SkyMed. We’ll keep this site up to date. So, don’t forget to bookmark this page!

