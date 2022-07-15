Criminal Minds Season 16 – Who is Returning in Cast?

Criminal Minds Season 16 will be returning soon with six fan-favorite characters, and we can barely contain our excitement!

Criminal Minds made its debut on CBS all the way back in 2005. The series was an absolute hit, and viewers immediately fell in love with its mysterious plot and fantastic characters. The series has a total of fifteen seasons till now, and all of them have topped viewership charts! Thus, it is no surprise that the producers want to bring back Criminal Minds for the sixteenth season! So when will our favorite criminal profilers come back? What will the new case be about? Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about Criminal Minds Season 16!

Criminal Minds Season 16 Release Date

The latest season, i.e., Season 15 of Criminal Minds, aired in 2020. It was supposed to be the last season of the series! However, things worked out in fans’ favor as Paramount+ made an exciting announcement in February 2021! Criminal Minds will be coming back for the sixteenth season! The new season will constitute of 10 episodes.

Since then, Season 16 has faced several ups and downs. At one point, Paget Brewster, an important actress in the show, announced that she suspected the cancellation of the upcoming season! Fortunately, her speculations were the wrong Season 16 is still very much alive! Paget herself also confirmed this news! In June 2022, she announced that the new season was in its pre-production phase at Paramount+. Moreover, Joe Mantegna also shared a picture of himself on Twitter with the caption, “Just doing a little inspection today for an upcoming project. #criminalminds”

Unfortunately, the official release date for Criminal Minds Season 16 is not announced as of yet. However, if all goes well, we may get to see new episodes of our favorite crime-drama tv series in early 2023!

Criminal Minds Season 16 Plot

Criminal Minds features the BAU- the Behavioral Analysis Unit of the FBI. It consists of a specialized team of criminal profiles who study the behavior of criminals as well as their possible motives to identify them. They use evidence found from the crime scene and psychologically analyze it to help with their investigation.

The series features new cases all the time. The pattern is the same; a murder is registered, and an investigation begins. Then, the team works on figuring out the nature and motives of the criminal and successfully finds them. Season 16 will also feature a new case! However, this case will be more exciting and thrilling than anything we’ve seen in the past. The BAU will deal with, “their greatest threat yet; an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. Now, as the world opens back up, the network goes operational, and our team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.”

Thus, fans should be prepared for a spectacular season full of mysteries, suspense, and drama. Additionally, the upcoming season will also focus on the personal and emotional growth of the main cast crew as they battle their own problems while simultaneously solving this intense criminal case.

Criminal Minds Season 16 Cast

According to Deadline, signing for cast members for Season 16 has begun. Six of our favorite characters are officially on board for the upcoming season! The list includes,

Joe Mantegna as David Rossi- He is the Unit Senior Agent at BAU.

Kirsten Vangsness as Penelope Garcia- The BAU communications liaison

Adam Rodriguez as Luke Alvez- A Supervisory Special Agent.

A.J. Cook as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau- A FBI Supervisory Special Agent who is part of the B.A.U.

Aisha Tyler as Tara Lewis- A Supervisory Special Agent and a forensic psychologist.

Paget Brewster as Emily Prentiss- The Unit Chief of BAU.

Unfortunately, we do not have news regarding two other important cast members, Daniel Henny and Matthew Gray Gubler. In the past, Daniel mentioned his will to move forward and leave his character Dr. Spencer Reid behind. Thus, it is highly likely that he may not be a part of the upcoming season’s cast. As for Henny, he is currently starring in The Wheel of Time. Hence, his filming schedule may not match with that of Criminal Minds Season 16, and he may not appear in it.

Erica Messer, the showrunner and executive producer, will also be returning to be a part of Criminal Minds Season 16!

Is there a Trailer?

Little information is revealed regarding Criminal Minds Season 16 as it is still in its early phase. Thus, there is no trailer or teaser available as of yet.

We are hoping to get some BTS shots and exclusive footage once filming for season 16 begins! Till then, we can only wait patiently and pray that our remarkable criminal profilers come back as soon as possible.

