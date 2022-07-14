Severance Season 2 Release Date on Apple TV+

Severance is an interesting television show belonging to the genre of drama, mystery, sci-fi, and thriller. Severance Season 1 has an impressive IMDB rating of 8.7. It also received seven Primetime Emmys nominations. In total, the show enjoyed 30 nominations and one win. It is one of the top-rated shows of 2022 for all the right reasons. Season 1 premiered on February 18, 2022, and now that Season 1 is all done with it, the fans are excited about Severance Season 2. If you haven’t watched the show yet, you must watch it on Apple TV.

The show is a horror story that talks about work-life balance. The first season had a dramatic ending leaving the viewers extremely curious about all the unanswered questions. If you are biting your fingers in anticipation of the show’s renewal status, you need to stop! Yes, Severance Season 2 is happening. The series received a green light a week before the finale episode of the second season. Therefore, Severance Season 2 is officially happening. Now that we know there is an upcoming series season, let us dive in to know a bit more about it.

Severance Season 2 Renewal Is Not A Surprise

The audience enjoyed the first season of the show. The rating and the viewership are proof of it. Subsequently, fan engagement is high. Severance was created as a multi-season story. However, just because it was made as a multi-season story doesn’t mean that a second season was guaranteed. The show’s rating is a high factor that is considered during the renewal of the show. Thanks to the audience’s love, the makers can continue the series.

The renewal was not a surprise for many. It is because the show’s viewership was increasing with each passing week. Severance became the most-watched streaming service, and that too for four weeks in a row. The massive first season’s cliffhanger guaranteed that another season is happening for sure. The second season was inevitable for the series!

Severance Season 2 Release Date

Let us now see when we can expect Severance Season 2. The filming of the second season started in March 2022. Even though the filming has begun, we need to consider other aspects. Production time and editing will take some time. Therefore, we are speculating that Season 2 will air in February 2023. Similar to the first season, the second season will be renewed during the same time of the year.

Casts

We also have the official confirmation about the following casts in the upcoming season:

Adam Scott as Mark

Britt Lower as Helly

Zach Cherry as Dylan

John Turturro as Irving

Patricia Arquette as Mrs Cobel

Tramell Tillman as Milchek

According to reports, Dichen Lachman will play a prominent role in the upcoming season. Previously, he played the role of an aloof therapist. Further, Ms. Casey, who played a prominent role in the first season, will be given a stronger character in Season 2. As revealed in the last episodes of Season 1, she has a far more interwoven life.

What To Expect From The Upcoming Season?

Severance Season 2 will be far more dramatic than the first season. In Season 1, we saw a massive hole blown in the lives of the Core Office Four. The first season left many unanswered questions, and we are expecting those answers in the second season. We are incredibly excited to know about the fate of Dylan in the show. Also, we will see a war between the innings and the outies in the upcoming season.

