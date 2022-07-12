Euphoria season 3 – Zendaya Reveals to Direct Episode

Lead actress Zendaya is ready to direct an episode in HBO’s Euphoria Season 3. The Spiderman: No Way Home actress received a Primetime Emmy Award for her portrayal of Rue in the series. Now, she plans to expand her horizons and try her shot at directing.

The popular teen drama series, Euphoria, brings light to the sensitive topic of addiction amongst the younger generation. Euphoria released its pilot season in June 2019. This received such an impressive response that the series was renewed for a second season the following month. The sophomore season dropped in January 2022, and in February 2022, Euphoria Season 3 received confirmation.

Directed by Sam Levinson, the series currently has an 8.4 out of 10 rating on IMDb. Moreover, it has an impressive overall rating of 88% on Rotten Tomatoes. In a short time, Euphoria gained a large fan following. The series also received critical acclaim and was nominated for the British Academy Television Award for Best International Program and the TCA Award for Outstanding Achievement in Drama.

Euphoria Season 3 Cast

The team is yet to confirm the exact cast of Euphoria Season 3. Nevertheless, we believe that most, if not the entire cast of Euphoria, will return for the newest season.

In the lead, Zendaya is set to reprise her role as Ruby “Rue” Bennett, a teen suffering from addiction and freshly out of rehab. Zendaya is a mainstream actress with multiple achievements at a very young age. Her character of MJ in MCU’s Spiderman franchise received much appreciation. She also starred in The Greatest Showman alongside Zac Efron and Dune alongside Tomithee Chalamet. Further, she has numerous accolades to her name, including Critics’ Choice Awards and a Primetime Emmy Award.

Rutherford Falls Season 3 renewed or canceled over at Peacock?

West Coast Customs Season 9 Release Date announced by Netflix?

Hunter Schafer will reprise his role as Jules Vaughn, a transgender girl who recently moved to town and is currently in a relationship with Rue. Schafer is an actress, model, and LGBTQIA+ activist. For her activism, teen vogue featured her in their 21 under 21 list.

Maude Apatow returns as Lexi Howard, Cassie’s younger sister and Rue’s childhood friend. Apatow belongs to a media family. Hence, she appeared in minor roles in her parents’ movies, such as Knocked Up and This is 40. For her role in the latter, she received nominations for the Young Artists Award and Phoenix Film Critics Society Award.

More on Cast

Moreover, Sydney Sweeney returns as Cassie Howard, McKay’s ex-girlfriend, with a scandalous sexual past that still haunts her. Sweeney came into the limelight after her role as Emaline in Netflix’s Everything Sucks. She also portrayed Eden in Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale and Alice in HBO’s Sharp Objects.

Jacob Elordi returns as Nate Jacobs, a high school athlete with severe anger issues. Elordi’s most famous roles include portraying Noah Flynn in Netflix’s The Kissing Booth trilogy. Further, we have Alexa Demi as Maddie Perez, Nate’s on and off girlfriend.

Regarding the rest of the cast, multiple other members have hinted towards their roles in Euphoria Season 3. Dominic Fike, as Elliot, will surely return for the new installment. Barbie Ferrera returns as Kat Hernandez. Further, we are hopeful that Angus Cloud returns as Fezco, Javon “Wanna” Walton returns as Ashtray, and Chloe Cherry returns as Faye. Hopefully, we will see a Tom Holland cameo in the third season, after all.

Euphoria Season 3 Release Date

Euphoria Season 3 received the green light in February 2022. Ever since fans eagerly await any updates regarding the upcoming installment. As of now, the team is yet to reveal the exact release date for the third season. Season 2 faced several delays owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the pandemic subsiding, we hope season 3 releases much sooner.

Provided the series faces no further delays, we expect Euphoria Season 3 to release sometime in early 2023. Euphoria became the most tweeted about show of the decade, according to Variety. Hence, it is likely that the team will release the new season before the hype dies down.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 – Is it Renewed Or Canceled?

1000 Lb Sisters Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer and production status

Is Zendaya Directing in Euphoria Season 3?

In a recent sit-down with Vogue Italia, the Dune actress discussed her plans to direct an episode in Euphoria Season 3. Zendaya revealed that she initially planned to direct Euphoria Season 2 Episode 6, “A Thousand Little Trees of Blood,” but unfortunately, she did not get enough time to do so.

She stated, “It’s funny. I was actually supposed to direct episode 6, but then I had to act in it. I didn’t have enough time, so, unfortunately, I wasn’t able to this time around. I wanted to have enough time to do it the right way. So, next season probably.”

Her portrayal of Rue received much critical acclaim. The actress, time again, proves to be a force to reckon with and chooses to give her 100% in all her ventures. Staying true to this, she now hopes to make her directorial debut in a season 3 episode.

Storyline

The exact storyline of Euphoria Season 3 remains a secret. However, based on the previous season’s events, we can predict what the third installment may hold. The sophomore season finale was “eventful,” to say the least. Fans were kept at the edge of their seats as they were left with multiple questions.

Circling back to the events of the third season, we saw Nate call the police on his dad, Cal. He discloses that he has a USB containing multiple footage from his father’s sexual relationships. It appears that Rue now forgave Jules for telling her mother about her ongoing drug addiction. We also see the iconic flight between Cassie and Maddy amidst Lexi’s comical play at their school. Nevertheless, it seems like the two friends may be able to repair their friendship after all. As we enter the third season, fans remain curious to see how these situations play out.

The biggest question remains about the faith of Fezco and Ashtray. We see the police arrest Fez after Ashtray accidentally shoots him. Will Fez be able to survive this and return for season 3, or would he succumb to his injuries? In a shocking turn of events, it is portrayed that Ashtray gets shot down by the police and dies. However, it is essential to note that we only hear gunshots and do not see Ashtray dying. Hence, there is still a chance that he may survive this. This indeed remains the most important question amongst fans for Euphoria Season 3.

Furthermore

Multiple other plotlines remain open as well. Viewers are eager to discover the truth about what went down in Cal’s relationship with his love interest/friend Derek. However, this will only be elaborated upon if Cal returns for season 3. Viewers also hope to see Nate’s brother finally appear in the upcoming installment. His presence is constantly teased in family photos during the show. We expect season 3 finally brings him to town.

Trailer

The trailer for Euphoria Season 3 is yet to release. The release of the third installment is still months away. Filming for the series is yet to begin. Hence, it is no surprise that the trailer is not available yet. However, we expect the trailer to drop about a month before the release of season 3.

The Old Man Season 2 – Renewed or Canceled by FX?