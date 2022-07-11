West Coast Customs Season 9 Release Date announced by Netflix?

West Coast Customs is a reality show that revolves around four-wheeler remaking. It centers around Ryan Friedlinghausm and his team. They work to revamp the automobile company in a manner that results in a complete custom-made automobile. Even though the show received mixed reviews, it was popular enough to enjoy eight successful seasons. The last season aired nearly four years. Consequently, the long wait for West Coast Customs Season 9 torments the fans for renewal. If you are wondering whether West Coast Customs Season 9 is happening or not, you are at the right place.

Renewal Status Of West Coast Customs Season 9

As of now, there is no official confirmation about the series renewal. Therefore, we can neither say that West Coast Customs Season 9 is happening. Nor can we say that it is being canceled. Previously, the fans were speculating that West Coast Customs Season 9 would be out by 2020. However, two years have passed, and still, there is no official news regarding the ninth season. With no concrete information, it is hard to comment on the show’s renewal status.

The Delays Due To Pandemic

Previously, the ninth season was supposed to happen back in 2020. However, the entertainment industry was shaken because of the global pandemic. The production process was hard to continue. Subsequently, the working of many series was pushed back. But the situations are back to normal. It is visible from the fact that many series have rolled out. However, this is not true for West Coast Customs Season 9. Even though the pandemic is over, the makers have not released any information regarding the series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 – Is it Renewed Or Canceled?

1000 Lb Sisters Season 4 Release Date, Cast, Storyline, Trailer and production status

More About West Coast Customs

The series has completed eight seasons. And it houses 68 episodes in total. Corona and Burbank of California were the production locations of the series. The running time of the episodes was 60 minutes. Discovery, Fox Sports 2, and Motor Trend are the original networks. The series has also enjoyed many celebrity appearances. Few of such celebrities are:

Shaquille O’Neal

Mark Wahlberg

Justin Beiber

Conan O’Brien

The first season it aired 11 episodes in total and the last season aired in 2018.

The Old Man Season 2 – Renewed or Canceled by FX?

The Orville Season 4 Premiere Date, Cast and Trailer Updates

What Is West Coast Customs About?

If you are a car enthusiast, you must have watched the series. The show is all about revamping automobiles. In the show, the viewers could see how automobiles can be remodeled into beautiful models. The unique customization of automobiles is something that the fans have enjoyed. Celebrity appearances further enhanced the popularity of the show. Finally, the USP of the series includes the unique customization of the automobiles into much better versions.

Casts

Listed below is the list of the cast and crews of the show:

Ryan Friedlinghaus

Hunter Clancey

Ryan Templeton

Musa Tjahjono

Kenny Williams

Chad Utt

Ish Jimenez

Kenny Pfitzer

Kristoffer Newsom

Rene Davalos

Jeff Transou

Mosko Lomas

Gyasi Murphy

Chris Payne

Carlos Martinez

Tony Urieta

Wes Jahnke

Season Overview

Below is the season overview since the first season:

First Season: 20 February 2011 to 18 April 2011

Second Season: 11 September 2011 to 15 April 2012

Third Season: 10 February 2013 to 10 March 2013

Fourth Season: 16 June 2013 to 17 November 2013

Fifth Season: 20 April 2014 to 21 December 2014

Sixth Season: 6 December 2015 to 17 January 2016

Seventh Season: 21 March 2017 to 18 April 2017

Eighth Season: 23 January 2018 to 10 April 2018

Wrap Up

To sum up, there is no official confirmation about West Coast Customs Season 9. However, keep checking this space for updates about the series. We will bring you the updated information as soon as an official remark is made. There is no release date of the series available yet. Therefore, naturally, there is no trailer too.

Big Brother 25 Release Date Expectations on CBS

Further, the gap is vast too. Therefore, we can assume that the ninth season might not be happening. Still, keep your hopes high because we never know anything without the official report. If you haven’t watched the series yet, give it a try. You will enjoy it.