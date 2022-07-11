Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 – Is it Renewed Or Canceled?

Star Trek fans, it’s time to take out your phasers! Because according to specific reports, we are getting a Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 soon from Paramount+. The first season introduced us to many new characters perfectly adapted in the Starverse, but should we expect more additions in the upcoming Star Trek: Strange New Worlds? You’ll find out in the article below!

Will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds get another season?

Paramount+ was so confident about the series that they renewed the second season even before the show debuted on the streaming site. And with this, they also renewed Star Trek: Discovery for a 5th season. Well, our Starverse is getting bigger and bigger, and we are all here for it!

The first season got 98% on Rotten Tomatoes, and it did not just receive good reviews from the critics and the fans! Paramount+ has been working on expanding the Star Trek Universe for quite some time now. And the response that they are getting from the fans is phenomenal. Hopefully, we will see more spin-offs shortly.

When will the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds be released?

As Paramount+ renewed the show a while ago, the production has already begun! And the latest news regarding the sequel is that the team wrapped up with the second season’s renewal on 1st July 2022! But unfortunately, there is no official release date for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2. However, the production is complete, so the show won’t take long to return. Expect the sequel to either be released in late 2022 or early 2023. But as these are just our speculations, the show can premiere later or earlier. We’ll add to this site as soon as Paramount+ reveals the official release date!

Who is in the cast of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?

Of course, we will get back most of the main characters from the first season. So, expect the following to feature in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2; Anson Mount as Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Jess Bush as Christine Chapel, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia as Erica Ortegas, Babs Olusanmokun as Joseph M’Benga, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riley / Number One.

But what about those characters who died in the first season? The chances of them returning in the sequel are low except if they return in a few flashback scenes. So, this rules out the possibility of Bruce Horak starring as Hemmer in the second season. You’re already aware of what happened to Hemmer in the 9th episode. But we will surely miss him because he died for a noble cause. However, that was sad news, but we also have good news for you! Remember Paul Wesley from Vampire Diaries? Well, we will soon see him in the Star Trek universe! He will play the character of young James T Kirk. Do you know he is also a die-hard fan of Star Trek? Well, this is going to be fun!

Storyline

According to Akiva Goldsman, the upcoming season will be even more exciting! When the world was watching the first season, the team was filming for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2! No wonder why they are all so hyped up for the upcoming season.

Expect Pike to behave differently in the sequel due to what he experienced in the first season. When he met the older version of himself, he told Pike that he still had a choice. But considering the man he is, we do not think he will consider this situation a choice! Other team members also confirmed that the second season would explore the darker side. Noonien Singh took a leave near the end of the first season. Deducing from this, we are expecting to see less of her. We’ll most likely get to see Ortegas and Pike’s backstory.

We expect the Klingons to be the main threat in the sequel and Captain Angel as well! Sybok will also become part of the storyline as a villain and Angel’s lover. We are unsure if it will be just a cameo or more screen time. So, you will have to remain patient with that kind of information.

Trailer

There is no official trailer for the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds. But as the production for the sequel has been completed, expect to see some footage shortly.

So, that was everything you needed to know about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2! For more updates, stay tuned.