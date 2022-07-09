The Orville Season 4 Premiere Date, Cast and Trailer Updates

Even before the third season of The Orville was released on Hulu, there were rumors about it being the last one of the franchise. Neither Holy nor the showrunners have spoken up on this matter yet, so does this mean that we are in the safe zone? Hovering knowing that they haven’t canceled the show yet, it must be a relief for the fans. You will read more about The Orville Season 4 in the article below!

But to clear it once and for all, the 4th season hasn’t been renewed yet! But this shouldn’t be bothersome because, for all past two seasons, we saw late renewals (for example, the third season did not receive renewal until the 2nd season had fully premiered). We hope the same will be the case with the 4th season of Orville. And if the 3rd season does well on Hulu, then, of course, the streaming site will give the series one more chance.

However, we have some bad news for you! The cast was released from their contracts in August 2021. The show did well after the debut of the first season. But the Covid 19 and the problems in production due to the restrictions caused multiple delays. This long gap between the release of the seasons is what killed the show. Its ratings have declined, which does not look good for the franchise’s future.

When will the 4th season of The Orville be released?

There is no confirmed release date for The Orville Season 4 so far. This is because it is yet to get renewed. But the show’s executive producer revealed that it is not canceled yet! This statement of David Goodman gave hope to fans who were left disheartened due to the silence. But he did not necessarily confirm whether they have started working on the show or not.

And as mentioned before, the contracts of the cast ended in 2021. So, it will be challenging to get them all back together. It is up to them if they choose to return or not. And considering the current ratings of the show, it seems like this is impossible. However, we hope David Goodman will find a way to get the 4th season into production. If they start filming in 2022, expect the new season to premiere in 2023. But these are just speculations from us. So, it is better to wait for the official news!

Who is in the cast of The Orville Season 4?

We are still waiting for the official cast lineup of The Orville Season 4. But it seems unlikely that we will get one soon! And we can’t predict who will return either because most of the main actors” have ended their contracts. It will not be easy to get them back altogether. But if somehow they all agree to return, then expect the following to feature in the upcoming season of The Orville:

Seth MacFarlane as Captain Ed Mercer

Adrianne Palicki as Commander Kelly Grayson

Penny Johnson Jerald as Doctor Claire Finn

Scott Grimes as Lieutenant Gordon Malloy

Peter Macon as Lieutenant Commander Bortus

Halston Sage as Lieutenant Alara Kitan

J. Lee as Lieutenant John LaMarr

Mark Jackson as Isaac

Jessica Szohr as Lieutenant Commander Talla Keyali

Anne Winters as Ensign Charly Burke

These are just speculations, so we are not sure whether these cast members will return for sure or not. As Norm MacDonald (Yaphit) sadly passed away, it remains to be seen how the writers will deal with his death. We will surely miss him on screen!

Anne Winters joined the show in the third season as Ensign Charly Burke, and she has revealed some exciting news regarding the 4th season. According to her, the show’s nature is such that the writers can always continue with the story. Hence she wouldn’t be surprised if the crew decides to make the 4th season. But now, she is just as clueless as us about the renewal. Penny Johnson also spoke up on the matter. She revealed that while filming the third season, the cast knew nothing about the 4th season. They continued filming, knowing that there would be one more season. And she emphasized that fate is in the hands of the fans. If the third season proves to be a hit, Hulu won’t shy away from renewing the series.

Is there any trailer for The Orville’s 4th installment?

Of course, there is no trailer for The Orville Season 4. And it does not seem like we will get one soon. Let’s hope to get the renewal news first, and then we’ll work our way up. For now, you can stream the past three seasons! Or watch the fan-made trailers on YouTube, which are equally as good.

So, that was everything you needed to know about the potential 4th season of The Orville. For more updates, stay tuned!