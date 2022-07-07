Evil Season 4 – Is it Renewed or Canceled on Paramount+

Here’s everything you need to know about Evil Season 4!

It hasn’t been long since the release of Evil Season 3, and fans have already started questioning the possibilities of a 4th season happening. And you’ll be relieved to find out that we have great news for you! Evil is now one of the highest-rated shows on Paramount+ because of its unique storyline and talented cast. You’ll read more about it later in the article!

Will Evil get a 4th season?

Yes! Paramount+ has confirmed that Evil Season 4 will be happening. Luckily we did not have to wait long to hear about the renewal news. The streaming site also admitted that Evil is a masterpiece that deserves more seasons. They are also excited about what Robert and Michelle will churn up for the 4th season of Evil.

Moreover, the third season of Evil now has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. And not only this, but it was among the top 5 most-watched shows on the site. So, that is big for the Evil gang!

If the 4th season follows the same lead, we might get even more seasons!

Evil Season 4 Release Date

As mentioned before, Evil Season 3 recently premiered. And Paramount+ just renewed it, so there is no release date for it until now. We don’t know when the production for the 4th installment will begin. So, we are just as clueless as you are. But don’t expect it to be released anywhere in 2022. However, who knows, we might get it somewhere in 2023! It can be later or earlier than that. As these are just speculations on our end, it is better not to rely on them entirely.

Evil Season 4 Cast

The characters are an integral part of Evil. of course, the entire cast of the third season will return for the 4th one unless someone dies! In that case, they might return in a few flashback scenes but not any more than that. The official cast lineup for Evil Season 4 is yet to be made official but according to our speculations, expect the following to star in the 4th season:

Katja Herbers as Dr. Kristen Bouchard.

Mike Colter as David Acosta.

Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir.

Kurt Fuller as Dr. Kurt Boggs.

Marti Matulis as George.

Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard.

Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard.

Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard.

There might be a few additions too! But for now, Paramount+ has not revealed any such information. Hence you’ll have to remain patient for a little longer.

Where can I watch the trailer for Evil’s 4th installment?

There is no official trailer or teaser for Evil Season 4 because the filming hasn’t started yet! And considering that it will most likely release in the latter half of 2023, we are very far from getting one. But for now, you can stream the fan-made trailers for the 4th season or even the edits on YouTube! Which will be enough to quench your thirst for now!

What is the storyline for Evil’s 4th season?

As it must already be clear, we are running quite low on the details regarding Evil Season 4. Because the streaming site has only confirmed its renewal but has kept the other details untouched. Similarly, there is no plot synopsis for Evil’s 4th season either. But here is our idea of what the 4th installment will show us!

Since the first season, the show has been a supernatural drama falling under the genre of thrillers. As the third season immediately followed the finale of the sequel. We are expecting that the upcoming season will follow the same trend. What do you think the 4th season will entail? Let us know in the comments below!