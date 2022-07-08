Dark Winds Season 2 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

Dark Winds’ first season jumped into the ‘Leaphorn and Chee’ universe a while ago. The first season got impressive feedback from the fans. But it did not cover the complete story. There is still plenty of material that needs to get covered. This brings us to our next question; will we get Dark Winds Season 2? To find out, continue reading the article!

The decision regarding the renewal lies in the hands of AMC. But considering the fandom and the reviews of the first season, they should renew the show immediately. It recently premiered on 12th June and already has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes! Which speaks for itself. Now that Killing Eve has ended and Better Call Saul is also wrapping up its story, the network needs another hit on its hand!

Is Dark Winds Season 2 confirmed?

As mentioned earlier, the first season came out in June, so not much time has passed since its release. But the great news for fans is that AMC has renewed the show for a second season! In an interview, Dan McDermott (an official from AMC) revealed that he is thankful to the cast and crew who worked so hard to create something big. He also mentioned how he couldn’t wait for Joe Leaphorn and Jim Chee to continue their journey with AMC and AMC+. Considering that the second season also received the same support, we could get more seasons of the show! But that is a topic for another day.

Dark Winds Season 2 Release Date

AMC has confirmed that Dark Winds Season 2 will make it to the final cut. But for now, they have not revealed the release date for it. However, it is expected to be released somewhere in 2023. Of course, it will be available on the cable network and the streaming service (AMC+). The sequel will have six episodes in total.

Graham Roland worked hard to shape the show into this form. And along with this, George R.R Martin was also involved in making the series as an executive producer.

Who is in the cast of Dark Winds’ Second Season?

There is no official cast lineup for Dark Winds Season 2, but all characters from the first season will return. Except for the ones who died. According to our speculations, expect the following to reprise their respective roles:

Zahn McClarnon as Joe Leaphorn

Kiowa Gordon as Jim Chee

Jessica Matten as Bernadette Manuelito

Deanna Allison as Emma

Rainn Wilson as Devoted Dan

Elva Guerra as Sally Growing Thunder

Jeremiah Bitsui as Hoski

Eugene Brave Rock as Frank Nakai

Noah Emmerich as Whitover

There might be a few new additions as well. But as the first season recently premiered, we are running low on this information. But in case you are interested in knowing which new characters will join the series, we suggest you read the original series. The first season followed the novel, so we assume this will be the case with the sequel too.

Trailer

There is no trailer for Dark Winds Season 2 due to apparent reasons. But you can stream the first season again on the app. And if that is not enough, then you’ll find a lot of cast interviews plus fan-made edits on YouTube! Make sure to check them out.

Plot

There is no plot synopsis for the sequel so far. So, there is nothing which we can suggest. But if you have read the novel, you must have a rough idea of what to expect from the show’s second season. It is likely for the sequel to pick up from the finale of the first season.

Well, that was everything you needed to know about Dark Winds Season 2. For more updates, stay tuned!