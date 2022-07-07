The Good Doctor Season 6 Premiering in October – What’s New?

The Good Doctor Season 6 is confirmed to return before 2022 ends! And this is not the only exciting piece of news, but we will also be introduced to two brand new characters. The Good Doctor is one of the highest-rated shows of ABC, so the 6th season was inevitable. But what do we know about the storyline of the upcoming 6th season? You’ll read about it later!

The 5th season of The Good Doctor left a number of storylines dangling. Dr. Lim has a lot to process in the upcoming season after all a staff member got murdered in the same place as him. David Shore will return as the co-showrunner for the 6th season as well, and thanks to him because now we are sure of what to expect from the 6th installment.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Cast

ABC has not yet revealed the official cast lineup for The Good Doctor Season 6 but according to our speculations, expect the majority of the core cast to return. Except those who died in the previous seasons. The only way they can return is in flashback scenes.

Based on the finale, expect the following cast members (and their characters) to star in the 6th season:

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo

Noah Galvin as Dr. Asher Wolke

Bria Samone Henderson as Dr. Jordan Allen

And the two brand new cast members who will join the cast of the 6th season are Brandon Larracuente (as Daniel) and Savannah Welch (as Danica). These characters are equally passionate about their field and will soon show us their potential in the medical world.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Release Date

If you have watched the previous seasons of The Good Doctor, then you must be aware of its schedule. There is a general trend that the showrunners have followed from the beginning; each new season airs at the end of the year. Similarly, we are hoping that we’ll get the 6th season in late September or early October.

Hopefully, ABC will soon reveal the official release date for The Good Doctor Season 6.

The Good Doctor Season 6 Plot

The 5th season wrapped up the story with Shaun and Lea’s majestic wedding. But it also set up the stage for a tragic story. In case you still haven’t streamed the finale of the 5th season, we would like to inform you that the following article will contain spoilers!

Dr. Lim stumbled upon the dead body of Nurse Villanueva while the wedding was still going on. The 6th season is likely to pick up from here. Dr. Lim was already aware of Villanueva’s abusive boyfriend, and now that she encountered her dead body, it will leave a major effect on her. Moreover, the showrunner also confirmed that the upcoming season will focus more on Dr. Lim and how she copes up with this. Do you think she’ll stand up for Villanueva and go after Owen? Let us know in the comments below!

Shaun is now married, and he’ll soon start with his surgical attendings. And according to Shore, they have planned nothing but ‘wedding bliss’ for the newly wedded couple. Hopefully, they will keep their word. But with everything happening, will they be able to manage things smoothly? Guess we will find out once the 6th season premieres. And it is confirmed that his new job will create a few turbulences in the way. And considering that this job will be different from when he was a resident, we are praying that his sanity stays intact as Shaun does not respond well to changes.

There will be one more death in the upcoming season. This was pretty clear by the finale of the 5th season. So, stay mentally prepared. Plus, the showrunners have also planned on including a time jump in the 6th season. We don’t know the duration of this time jump.

Trailer

There is no official trailer for The Good Doctor Season 6 so far. As the show will return somewhere in September, it shouldn’t be that far away from us.

So, that was everything you needed to know about the upcoming season. Stay tuned for more updates!

