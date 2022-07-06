The Mandalorian Season 3 Begins Filming Again

The ongoing Star Wars series The Mandalorian is receiving quite the traction. Since the Mandalorian Season 3 received confirmation, fans cannot stop talking about it. Following the heart-wrenching finale of season 2 and the spin-off series, The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars fans restlessly await the release of the latest chapter. Unfortunately, with talks about reshoots happening, the series may take longer than anticipated.

Season 1 of the series first premiered in December 2019. The show garnered an impressive 8.7 out of 10 rating on IMDb and a 93% Rotten Tomatoes rating. The show follows the quests of Din Djarin, a bounty hunter making his way toward Mandalore in hopes of redeeming his past transgressions. Accompanying him is everyone’s favorite character, Grogu (better known as Baby Yoda). The series follows the events of the Return of the Jedi. Produced by Lucasfilm, Golem Creations, and Fairview Entertainment, the show is available for fans to stream on Disney+.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Reshooting and the Potential Delay in the Release Date

The Mandalorian Season 3 was initially scheduled to have a December 2021 release date. However, the release date had to be pushed further due to the constant delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The team wrapped up its initial shoot for the upcoming installment in May 2021. A now-deleted post by costume designer Amanda Ramirez confirmed such. She wrote,

“That’s a wrap from a far, far away galaxy. Thanks for having me this season; it was an absolutely amazing adventure!! Can’t wait for the next one.”

While this had fans quite excited, there are no new twists and turns. Katee Sackhoff, who portrays the character of Bo-Katan, did not manage to make an appearance at the Fans’ Expo in Denver Colorado. Her absence was due to her being caught up in additional filming for the Star Wars series. The actress took to her Instagram account to apologize to her fans, stating,

“I ended up working much, much later than anticipated on a little show that we all know and love and it made it quite difficult for me to get myself to the convention in time. This is the way”.

With the initial shooting wrapped in May, The Mandalorian Season 3 initially received a February 2023 release date. Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau personally confirmed the news at the Star Wars Celebration Lucasfilm Showcase. Conversely, back then, there was no talk about reshoots. Although, now that filming started once again, it is plausible that the release date gets pushed further back.

None of the team members have made a statement regarding the further delay in season 3. Therefore, a February 2023 release date is still on our radar. We hope the team can wrap up the reshoots in time and not make us wait longer than we have to. However, we cannot put a timeline on perfection, so a delayed release date would only mean an even better season 3.

The Mandalorian Season 3 Cast

The team is yet to reveal the exact cast of The Mandalorian season 3. In a classic Star Wars manner, the creators remain tight-lipped about who exactly will appear in the upcoming installment. Nevertheless, based on the sophomore season’s ending and some exclusive news, we have gathered a list of potential season 3 cast members.

Unsurprisingly, Pedro Pascal returns to his role as Din Djarin (The Mandalorian). Pascal is a talented Chilean American actor. His most prominent roles include portraying Oberyn Martell in The Game of Thrones and Javier Pena in Narcos.

The most prominent news regarding season 3’s cast is that Christopher Lloyd is now on board for the upcoming season of The Mandalorian. Veteran actor Christopher Lloyd is best known for his portrayal of Dr. Emmett “Doc” Brown in the famous “Back to the Future” trilogy. His phenomenal acting skills have landed him multiple accolades, including 2 Emmy Awards. Details regarding Lloyd’s character are still under the wraps. However, we do know that he will be guest starring.

More on Cast

Another actress that is sure to return is Katee Sackhoff as Bo-Katan. There is still a lot more character development that is to take place for Bo-Katan. As a result, she will have a significant role in The Mandalorian Season 3.

Moreover, Giancarlo Esposito, who portrays the series’s prime antagonist, will also return for the third season. We also expect Carl Weathers to reprise his role as Mando’s friend Greef Karga.

As of now, we are not sure whether Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano and Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett will return for season 3 or not. Following the events of the spin-off series “The Book of Boba Fett”, it seems unlikely for the character to return for The Mandalorian. However, if he does make an appearance, we expect Ming-Na Wen’s character of Fennec Shand to return with him.

A significant query remains whether Grogu will return for the new installment. Those who are up to date with the Book of Boba Fett know that Baby Yoda returned to Din.

Following the conflicts between Gina Carano and the production company, we are sure that Cara Dune’s character will no longer appear in this franchise. Disney and Lucasfilm have both severed all ties with the actress following some controversial statements made by her on social media.

Storyline

As we make our way into the third season, the focus around the Draksaber remains. The powerful Mandalorian weapon is still highly sought after as its owner will rule Mandalore.

Previously Moff Gideon was the possessor of the Darksaber. However, in the second season’s finale, Din Djarin defeated Gideon and became the rightful owner of the weapon. He attempts to give the Draksaber to Bo-Katan, though she refuses to take it. Apparently, Bo-Katan can only take the weapon by first defeating Djarin in battle.

This new revelation could cause severe problems in The Mandalorian Season 3. Djarin has no intention of ruling the planet, and Katan refuses to take the Darksaber from him. It will be interesting to see how the two resolve this major conflict. Further, we will also see Mandalorian politics more closely in the new season.

Mandalore is known as the Cursed World within the galaxy. Nonetheless, Bo-Katan is adamant about restoring her planet’s name. The third installment may further develop this idea. We may even see some of Mandalore in the upcoming series as Bo-Katan works towards bringing the Mandalorians back together.

Even with Moff Gideon defeated, the Mandalorian still has other threats out in the galaxy. These new threats will reveal themselves in the new season. Djarin will also find himself in the center of it all. Moreover, fans would also love to see Grogu’s return for season 3.

Trailer

While announcing the release date for the show, Lucasfilm also revealed a small teaser trailer for The Mandalorian season 3. While this trailer was exclusively for attendees of the event, it soon made its way to social media. The official trailer for the third season is yet to release, however.