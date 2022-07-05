Barbarians Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plotline, Trailer: Everything We Know So Far

The German Netflix series Barbarians did pretty well following its debut on the platform, but now it remains to be seen whether it will get a sequel or not. The story brought a significant part of history to the streaming site, and the viewers seemed to love the idea. And now that ample time has passed since its premiere, we have great news for you! Read more to know about Barbarians Season 2.

Barbarians Season 2 Cast

We do not have an official cast lineup for Barbarians Season 2, but of course, the main characters are bound to return in the sequel. In that case, expect the following to reprise their roles:

Jeanne Goursaud as Thusnelda

Laurence Rupp as Arminius

David Schütter as as Folkwin Wolfspeer

Daniel Donskoy as Flavus, Murathan Muslu as Marbod, Cynthia Micas as Dido, Katharina Heyer as Odarike, Giovanni Carta as Tiberius, and Alessandro Fella as Germanicus will star in the second season. There might be a few more new additions to the cast. However, we don’t know which characters will join the show. But if you are a history buff, you must already know which new characters will be back in the picture. Those characters who died in the first season are not expected to return in the sequel for obvious reasons. But who knows, they might appear in a few flashback scenes.

Barbarians Season 2 Release Date

Great news for fans because following the first season’s success, Netflix renewed the show for another season. The filming for Barbarians Season 2 has already begun, but it is still too soon to say anything about the release date. In fact, Netflix renewed the show shortly after its release in November of 2020. But of course, Covid 19 got in the way of production. But the situation has gotten a lot better since then!

The production began in September of 2021. And now, we have almost crossed half of 2022, so the show must be in its post-production phase. They filmed the show in Krakow (Poland), and the upcoming season will have six episodes, each lasting for about 45 minutes.

Barbarians Season 2 Plot

The first season of Barbarians followed the events of history. Of course, the second season will also follow in its footsteps. But as there is no plot synopsis, we are not completely sure which timeline the writers will follow for Barbarians Season 2. So, all that we can do for now is rely on theories.

Now that Armimius and Thusnelda have established their control, they are the new people in power. But, of course, things will not unfold peacefully. There will be a lot of unrest and maybe more bloody battles. Thusnelda’s father is not one of those who give up easily. He will definitely strike back, but how? Well, the second season will reveal that for sure!

According to the actual facts and figures, the future does not seem so bright for our heroes, primarily because of the battles which await them. And a little family reunion can not hurt anyone! Despite being a loyal Roman, Flavus might go back to his family. Thusnelda is also pregnant with Folkwin’s child! This will only create more problems for her, especially because now she had made up her mind to stay in power with Arminius. But this pregnancy might not have a happy ending. Because as we saw in the first season, Folkwin promised the Gods his firstborn if they helped him in taking his revenge. As the Gods fulfilled their part, Folkwin should keep the part of his pact too!

Thusnelda will now be trapped in a love triangle! As Flavus is not dead and now she is married to Armimius. This will definitely make an exciting storyline.

Trailer

Barbarians Season 2 does not have an official trailer so far. We don’t have a release date for it either so let’s see how long it will take for Netflix to bless us with new footage.

In case you still haven’t watched the first season, consider this as a sign to stream the show on Netflix. It has portrayed the story in the most perfect way. And the best part is that no matter how brutal the reality was, they have shown it as it is. So, that was everything you needed to know about Barbarians Season 2. For more updates, stay tuned!

