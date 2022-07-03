The Gilded Age Season 2 Release Date Expectations, Teasers and Cast

The Gilded Age, the historical drama of HBO, will be back with The Gilded Age Season 2. The series was renewed back in February 2022. Julian Fellowes is the creator of the show. The historical drama was top-rated. It follows the journey of Marian Brook, who relocates to New York City from rural Pennsylvania after her father’s death. The show has an IMDB rating of 8. When it was confirmed that the series was getting renewed, the speculation of The Gilded Age Season 2 reached an all-time high amongst the fans. If you are one of those fans, we have got everything covered for you.
The Gilded Age Season 2 Cast
We expect all the primary casts to return for Season 2. The expected cast list includes:
- Ben Ahlers as Jack Treacher
- Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce
- Debra Monk as Armstrong
- Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane
- Taylor Richardson as Bridget
- Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer
- Patrick Page as Richard Clay
- Douglas Sills as Baudin
- Michael Cerveris as Watson
- Kelley Curran as Turner
Listed below are the new faces of the second season:
- Laura Benanti
- Robert Sean Leonard
- Christopher Denham
- David Furr
- Ben Lamb
- Matilda Lawler
- Dakin Matthews
- Michael Braugher
- Nicole Brydon Bloom
The Gilded Age Season 2 Release Date
Season 2 was confirmed in February 2022. We do not have an official release date for the second season yet. However, according to sources, the production phase of the second season has already begun. Carrie Coon and Morgan Spector also confirmed the same on Twitter with a photo.
According to reports, the makers of The Gilded Age Season 2 are happy with how the series is happening. Similarly, the writers are satisfied with the script for the upcoming season. The filming of the series has already begun recently. Furthermore, the filming is currently in New York and Rhode Island. At the point of writing, we do not have any confirmed release date for The Gilded Age Season 2. However, we expect the second season to be out by 2023. We will update the same once the official series is available.
Plot
We expect Gilded Age Season 2 to revolve around America’s economic change in the same way the events unfolded in the first season. The audience can enjoy the battle within the social hierarchy. The second season will begin from the events that took place in the first season’s finale episode. In the latter half of the first season, Marian went against her family with the help of Peggy Scott. In the ninth episode of the first season, a colonial war began. The first season was full of heartbreak, lavish ball, and social debut.
By the end of the first season, Russells became a part of the high society of New York. Further, in the first season, we saw the break up of Marian and Tom Raikes. The second season might show how Marian is dealing with her crush. However, these are all anticipations. Another central point of the second season will be the search for Peggy’s baby. At last, in the first season, we learned that her baby is still alive, and the child’s date was fabricated. Consequently, Peggy and her mother headed to Philadelphia to search for the lost son.
The official synopsis of Gilded Age Season 2 is yet unavailable. Once the official synopsis is available, we will update the official plot in this section. One thing that we know for sure is that the second season will be filled with plenty of emotions.
Teaser
The trailer and teaser of the second season are not unveiled yet. The series is currently in the production stage. Once the filming is over, the trailer will be available, and we will update this section with the second season’s trailer.