Chucky Season 2 Teasers from The Set Revealed

Chucky Season 2 is finally coming to Syfy sooner than you expected it to! The show is now in production, and we have some thrilling details for you in the article below! Continue reading to find out more.

Chucky Season 2 Cast

The most searched question on the web regarding Chucky Season 2 is about its cast. Unfortunately, we do not have the official sources telling us about the confirmed cast lineup for the sequel. But according to our speculations, most of the cast members will return in the upcoming season. But for this to happen, the second installment must take place in the same town. If they change the location, then expect a new band of characters.

Hopefully, you’ll get to see the following in the second season:

Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler

Björgvin Arnarson as Devon Evans

Alyvia Alyn Lind as Lexy Cross

Alex Vincent as Andy Barclay

Christine Elise as Kyle

Barbara Alyn Woods as Mayor Michelle Cross

Devon Sawa in an undisclosed role

The Blacklist Season 10 Premiere Date Taking Long Time – Why?

And our fan favorite, Fiona Dourif, will return as Nica! Don Mancini himself announced this news. He stressed on the fact that her story is not wrapped up yet. There is much more in store for her. However, the showrunner refused to elaborate on this statement. Guess we’ll find out later when the second season premieres.

Brad Dourig will return as Chucky’s haunting voice. There might be a few more additions in the cast. But we will have to remain patient until the showrunner announces the details himself.

Money Heist: Korea Season 2 Release Date Expected in 2023 Summer

Chucky Season 2 Release Date

Chucky got renewed for a second season a while ago, but we do not have a confirmed release date for it yet. And things are going at a fast pace because now we also have an official poster for the second season.

According to our assumptions, Chucky Season 2 will premiere in October or somewhere in the Halloween season. Following the same schedule that the first season followed. Hopefully, in the near future, we’ll get the premiere date. So, stay tuned!

Chucky Season 2 Plot

There are a lot of questions that need to be addressed regarding the finale of the first season. Most likely, these mysteries will be first dealt with in Chuck Season 2. We are still far away from the official plot synopsis of the sequel, so the following storylines are based on our theories.

Chloe Season 2 – No Renewal Planned by Amazon Prime

Don Mancini has dealt with this franchise for four decades! So, we know that the show’s future is in safe hands. In an interview, he spoke about the possibility of having several dolls. And in the finale, we got to see how Chucky had successfully raised a whole army of dolls. Imagine what an entire army of dolls can do to the town? Just thinking about it is haunting.

Moreover, we are also hoping that Kyle will somehow make her way back to life. In the past, many characters have come back to life, and we have similar expectations from her. We are still unsure of what will happen with Nica. Because when we last saw her, she was in a miserable state. Will Tiffany pay for what she has done or not? Guess we will find out once the second season goes on air.

Chucky Season 2 Trailer

There is no official trailer for Chucky Season 2 so far. But you can have a look at the cool posters for the sequel, which are available on the showrunner’s official Twitter account.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Teases the Return of Georgina Sparks

In case you still haven’t streamed the show, consider this as a sign to binge-watch it right now! It is set after the events of the movie named Cult of Chucky. And it has LGBTQ+ representation as well! In fact, the series got much appreciation for this step because this was the first show in the franchise which dealt with gay characters.

So, that was everything you needed to know about the second season of Chucky. For more updates, stay tuned!

SEAL Team Season 6 – Cast Updates -Who is added?