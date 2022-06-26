Money Heist: Korea Season 2 Release Date Expected in 2023 Summer

Money Heist is already a very popular Spanish franchise but Netflix decided to give it a Korean shot. Well in the past we have seen Korean shows getting adapted into other spin-offs but this time it is the other way round. And this tactic of theirs really worked because Money Heist: Korea has received pretty interesting reviews. It has been trending at number 1 in several countries. This brings us to our next question; when will Money Heist: Korea Season 2 release? Keep reading to find out!

In case you do not know the first season of Money Heist is split into two volumes. The second volume will soon release which will consist of 6 episodes. And the first season pretty much followed the original series. So, we are hoping that soon Netflix will renew it for more seasons. But to clear the air the showrunners haven’t spoken up about the second season of Money Heist. This is not a red flag because the ratings and viewership of Money Heist: Korea are enough to convince Netflix for more seasons.

Money Heist: Korea Season 2 Cast

As mentioned before, Money Heist: Korea still has 6 episodes that are yet to premiere. So, we can’t be sure which characters will return in Money Heist: Korea Season 2. However, if the showrunners decide to stick to the original story then we expect at least one main character to die in the upcoming episodes. Consequently, the chances of this character returning in the sequel will be low. As the finale for the Korean version hasn’t premiered yet there isn’t much we can say about the cast lineup for a potential second season.

However, according to our speculations expect the following to return in the second installment:

Yoo Ji-Tae as the Professor

Park Hae-soo as Berlin

Jeon Jong-seo as Tokyo

Lee Won-jong as Moscow

Kim Ji-hoon as Denver

Jang Yoon-ju as Nairobi

Lee Hyun-woo as Rio

Lee Kyu-ho as Oslo

Kim Ji-hun as Helsinki

Kim Yun-jin as Seon Woo-jin

Kim Sung-oh as Cho Moo-hyuk

In the original series, we got introduced to many new characters as the story progressed. So, expect the same from the Korean version as well!

Money Heist: Korea Season 2 Release Date

Money Heist: Korean Season 2 does not have a release date yet. Because Netflix hasn’t renewed it so far. Many are wondering that if the show is doing great why is the streaming site not announcing a second season? This might be because the first season hasn’t completely aired so far. Hopefully after the last 6 episodes have premiered we’ll get the good news. So, for now all that we can do is wait!

If the showrunners go forward with the idea of a second season, then expect Money Heist: Korean Season 2 to premiere somewhere in 2023. But that depends on when the production for the show will begin.

Money Heist: Korea Season 2 Plot

The plot for the first season is not exactly similar to the main show. It focuses more on political relations between North Korea and South Korea.

If Money Heist: Korea Season 2 makes the final cut then expect it to revolve around the Professor and how he forces his way further into the economic reforms. And there is also a possibility that whatever we are predicting right now might happen in the next 6 episodes which will soon premiere on Netflix. So, it is too soon to discuss the plot of the sequel.

Moreover, what about the heist? Will the gang make it out alive or not? Well, for the show to proceed they should make it out alive. This is up to the writers how they want to continue with the story. Rest assured we’ll keep you updated on the matter!

Trailer

At the moment there is no footage or trailer available from Money Heist: Korea Season 2. This is because we are still waiting for renewal news. Of course once the show gets confirmed we might get some sort of promotional footage with the main characters in it. Or the post credit scenes in the finale of the first season.

Speaking of the first season of Money Heist: Korea if you still haven’t streamed it consider this as a sign to watch it before the hype dies down! Although some fans are complaining about how the show focuses more on political rivalry rather than the main objective, we think that it will make a perfect binge watch for this summer!

