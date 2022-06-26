The Blacklist Season 10 Premiere Date Taking Long Time – Why?

It’s been a while now since The Blacklist season 10 got renewed. The announcement of its renewal was made by none other than James Spades on The Tonight Show. He informed Jimmy Fallon and all the viewers of the news saying:

“We just got picked up just this afternoon! Everyone was hustling around to try and do it, so we could announce it on the show.”

The American series is one of the most popular shows which has released and aired on cable TV. Its last season managed to garner 22 million viewers on both linear and digital platforms and became the fourth-highest broadcast drama in history. Moreover, it has now had 200 episodes and this number will increase with the release of the tenth season.

Furthermore, it revolves around Raymond Reddington and his team forming an FBI task force. All of them are on the lookout for Blacklisters, trying to cross all limits and boundaries just to catch them and make the country free of their crime. While doing so, they undergo lots of hurdles in their personal and work lives making each and every season interesting.

We are sure you are excited to know what’s in store for The Blacklist season 10. And so, here are all the latest updates about it.

Read More: Chloe Season 2 – No Renewal Planned by Amazon Prime

The Blacklist Season 10 Cast

With the tenth season already renewed, we are sure you are excited to know about the cast members that will reprise their roles. Now, no official cast list has been shared up till. But we are sure the following actors will be back to reprise their roles:

James Spader as Raymond Red Reddington – This is the lead character of the series who leads an FBI task force.

Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler – He is an FBI agent who doesn’t let his emotions or anything else get in the way of a mission.

Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma – A former freedom fighter, Zuma is like a bodyguard and close friend for Raymond who always tries to help and save him.

Harry Lenix as Harold Cooper – He is the Assistant Director of Counter-terrorism.

Other members of the task force have bid goodbye to the show and will no longer be a series regular. Hence, probably a few new cast members will join the NBC’s hit thrilling series latest season to fill in the empty spots of the task force. As soon as we find out their names, we will let you know.

Read More: Money Heist: Korea Season 2 Release Date Expected in 2023 Summer

The Blacklist Season 10 Release Date

NBC has announced its fall schedule for 2022 and there is one show is missing from it. Yes, that’s right! The American thriller series will not be releasing the new episodes of its latest season this fall. In fact, The Blacklist release date for season 10 will probably be in early 2023.

Why is taking so long for The Blacklist Season 10 to Release?

While you might be wondering why there is a delay in the release of the tenth season, we have a theory. According to us, the upcoming season’s release date has moved to a mid season release schedule as it might be the final season of the series. It’s not because the show isn’t getting good ratings or viewers have stopped watching it. But it’s because there isn’t much more to tell. And many of the main cast members have bid goodbye to the series. Hence, the producers, the writers, and basically everyone who is behind the scenes at The Blacklist season 10 needs some time to carve out the final season and make it the best one to date.

Read More: Westworld Season 4 Releasing Tomorrow – What is Expected?

Trailer

There is no The Blacklist season 10 trailer yet. In fact, we don’t even know if filming has begun as everyone surrounding the series is being quite secretive about all the details. Moreover, there is plenty of time in the tenth season’s release date. And so, no teaser or trailer is going to release anytime soon. Viewers can expect to see a glimpse of the upcoming season a couple of weeks before the season airs.

Nevertheless, viewers can watch all the previous seasons on Peacock. And stay tuned for any new updates on The Blacklist Season 10.