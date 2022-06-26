Westworld Season 4 Releasing Tomorrow – What is Expected?

Westworld is soon returning to your screens to mess with your brain. Well, you heard it right because Sky Atlantic and NOW are all set to host Westworld Season 4. Great news for fans because the majority of main characters are returning but there are certain exceptions. Which brings us to our next question; who will feature in the upcoming season of Westworld? To find out, continue reading the article!

The official trailer of Westworld Season 4 has shown the Manhattan skyline but some fans were keen enough to notice another building that might be foreshadowing something. But are these theories true or not? Guess we’ll find out when the 4th season premieres.

Westworld Season 4 Cast

According to official reports, all main characters of the franchise will be there in the upcoming season of Westworld. So, expect to see the following:

Evan Rachel Wood as Christina

Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay

Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe

Tessa Thompson as Dolores Abernathy

Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols

Luke Hemsworth as Ashley Stubbs

Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather]

Ed Harris as William/The Man in Black

James Marsden in an undisclosed role

Despite her character dying in the third season you’ll get to see Dolores Abernathy. And Aurora Perrineau has recently joined the cast of the 4th season.

Westworld Season 4 Release Date

The renewal news came as a big surprise to the fans because the viewership for the show has declined in recent seasons. Despite this, we will be getting Westworld Season 4 on 26th June 2022! The 4th season will also have 8 episodes in total. It will premiere at 9 pm E.T on HBO.

The 3rd season aired in 2020 so it remains to be seen if the audience will still be interested in continuing with the story.

Westworld Season 4 Plot

The finale of the third season of Westworld wrapped up the story pretty well so expect something new from the fourth season.

First of all, we got to see Dolores in the trailer. This means that she is back! She will definitely wreak havoc in Season 4. Bernard seems to be doing good but in the final moments of the trailer, we get to see him lying in blood. Well, this could mean a lot of things. But this confirms that Bernard will still have to deal with things in the upcoming installment. Previously we have been teased about James Marsden’s involvement in the show and we are glad to inform you that this news might be true. But the silver lining is that he won’t be returning as the same character.

Should we expect an apocalypse in Westworld Season 4? Well, the writers have proved in the past that they can twist the plot in any way they want to. Moreover, as this catastrophe has previously been teased in the past it might be a possibility.

Trailer

Watch the official trailer for Westworld Season 4 below. The 4th season is only just a few hours away from us so make sure that you hurry up! The two minutes long footage focuses on characters and the same old Westworld setting. And the trailer is full of hints. So, you’ll have to be vigilant while watching it.

Well, that was all that you needed to know about Westworld Season 4. However, are you thinking about what the future holds for the franchise? Because we are! And upon doing research we find out there is no solid proof that the show will make it past the 4th season. When Westworld got renewed back in 2020 the showrunners showed interest in producing more seasons. But that was back then! Let’s see if the upcoming season fares well on the streaming site. And keep your hopes low because Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy revealed in an interview that circumstances change hence they have never proposed the idea of more seasons.

Rest assured we’ll keep you updated so make sure to bookmark the page!

