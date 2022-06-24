Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Spoiler Alert and Release Date

The show about witches and their realm is soon coming back to the screens! Created by Eliot Lawrence, Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 will soon premiere on Freeform. Many are also expecting the upcoming season to be the last one of the franchise. Is this news credible or not? Let’s find out!

Sad news for fans because the upcoming season will be the last one. The story of our witches ends here!

As we now have an official synopsis and even a trailer for the upcoming installment we know more than enough about the plot. Abigail and Raelle might even have a wedding. And our very own Petra will most likely knock up General Alder’s world. But as we know Alder is one stubborn personality. Will she give up on her position that easily? Well, that is for the third season of Motherland: Fort Salem to reveal.

Related: SEAL Team Season 6 Teasers and Expected Release Date

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Cast

Without Raelle Collar (Taylor Hickson), Tally Craven (Jessica Stutton), and Abigail Bellweather (Nicole Williams) the story can never be complete. So, these characters will for sure return in the upcoming season. Also expect the following to feature in Season 3:

Amalia Holm as Scylla Ramshorn

Demetria McKinney as Anacostia Quartermain

Lyne Renée as Sarah Alder

Sheryl Lee Ralph as President Wade

Victor Webster as Blanton Silver

Tony Giroux as Adil

Catherine Lough Haggquist as Petra Bellwether

And considering that the third season is the last season the writers must have included all the important characters in the story somehow. Even those whose character arcs ended in the previous seasons. Hence don’t be shocked if you get to see these characters again in the upcoming episodes.

Related: Chicago Fire season 11 – Who is returning in the Cast?

Release Date

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3’s first episode has already premiered on 21st June 2022! Make sure to stream it before you miss out.

Plot

The upcoming season of Motherland: Fort Salem will focus on Camarilla and their fight against witches. This time the witches will have to put up an even intense fight but now as they are much more united than before. We are hoping that the victory will be theirs in the upcoming battle.

Almost every witch has a personal grudge against the Camarilla. They all have been wronged somehow by them! We’ll get to see how Raella decides to deal with the opponents. Will she attack Camarilla or instead use this opportunity to protect her loved ones from their wrath? In case you are not following; Raella can do this by conversing with Mycelium.

As it is the last season we are expecting something tragic to happen. So, expect the unexpected!

Related: The Flash Season 8 Finale Release Date

Motherland: Fort Salem Season 3 Trailer

You can now watch the official trailer for Season 3 below. The first episode is also out on Freeform!

Well this was everything that you needed to know about the upcoming 3rd season. We will keep you updated!