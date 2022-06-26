Gossip Girl Season 2 Teases the Return of Georgina Sparks

The Upper East Side is back in trouble as GG is returning to reveal their deepest darkest secrets in Gossip Girl Season 2!

Gossip Girl Season 2 is a reboot sequel for the wildly popular 2007 series of the same name. It takes place after a decade of the original series end features a new cast of Manhattan’s elite private high-schoolers. Apart from dealing with the insane stress of studies and upholding social statuses, these students must also worry about Gossip Girl leaking their most private affairs.

So far, the series has one hit season. A second one is currently in the making and fans are bouncing off the walls in anticipation. To make things even more exciting, Gossip Girl has revealed a teaser featuring a woman who looks like Georgina Sparks! Is this possible? Will this viciously cruel socialite come back to wreak some more havoc? Well, we certainly hope so! You can find out all the details about her return in Gossip Girl Season 2 along with the release date and cast down below.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Release Date

Season 1 of Gossip Girl made its debut on HBO on July 8, 2021. Only the first six episodes of the series were released and the other half came out after a short hiatus in November 2021.

Fortunately for fans, HBO green-lit Gossip Girl for a second season even before Season 1 ended! They picked it up for renewal in September 2021. The news announcement popped up on the show’s official Instagram page. It features a small teaser of Gossip Girl logging into her Instagram account with the password “SEASON2”. The video was paired with the caption,

“You’ll want to keep your phone close, I won’t be gone for long. S1 continues this fall, with S2 to follow.”

According to Deadline, Gossip Girl was renewed after Season 1 Part 1 secured spectacular views over “four days of availability”. This is no surprise as it was the most awaited teen drama series of the year!

Filming for Gossip Girl Season 2 has begun. It started on February 4, 2022. The news was confirmed by showrunner Joshua Safran on Twitter. He replied to a fan’s tweet that read “@Anthologist how many days until filming for gg2 starts” with “2/4!”

If all goes well, we may get to see our favorite Billiard and St. Jude students by the end of 2022 or early 2023. However, we are still waiting for an official release date from HBO till now. Additionally, Gossip Girl Season 2 could follow the two-part format of Season 1. Thus, we may get to see half of the second season in late 2022/early 2023 and then wait for the other half to come out after a short break.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Cast

The main cast from Season 1 will return in Gossip Girl Season 2 including,

Jordan Alexander as Julien Calloway- The current “IT” girl of Constance Billard.

Whitney Peak as Zoya Lott- Julien’s half-sibling.

Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller- The English Teacher who leads the “Gossip Girl” teachers’ crew.

Eli Brown as Obie Bergmann- The sister-hopping boyfriend who dates both Julien and Zoya.

Thomas Doherty as Max Wolfe- The third partner in Aki and Audrey’s ‘threesome’

Emily Alyn Lind as Audrey Hope- Julien’s best friend who is dating Aki and sleeping with Max and him both.

Evan Mock as Aki Menzies- Audrey’s bi-boyfriend.

Zion Moreno as Luna La- Julien’s stylist and good friend.

Savannah Lee Smith as Money de Haan- Julien’s best friend who may be the next IT girl in the school.

Additionally, we may get to see Georgina Sparks (played by Michelle Trachtenberg) from the original Gossip Girl series in the reboot’s second season. A teaser released on June, 22 featured a woman with dark brown hair wearing Georgina’s classic look. We think that this woman might just be Georgina herself! This is entirely possible as the first season featured her ten-year-old son Milo. He helped Zoya in getting revenge on Julien. However, the news is not officially confirmed by HBO or show-runner Safran. Thus, we have to wait patiently for the official confirmation of Georgina’s return. If she does return, fans should be prepared for her scheming villainous plans to make a comeback too.

Moreover, Kristen Bell will reprise her role as the ominous seductive voice of Gossip Girl.

Gossip Girl Season 2 Plot

The reboot Gossip Girl Season 1 had a spectacular finale! This time GG was a group of teachers from Constance Billiard and St. Jude led by Kate Keller. Kate ended up revealing all the anonymous tips and secrets sent to her in a spreadsheet along with the identities of the tipsters! The chaotic ending left both fans and the students of Constance Billiard shocked! This gesture was meant to end Gossip Girl. However, with Gossip Girl, there is always a twist! Kate ends up maki a deal with Julien who will send her all the rumors and secrets. There is only one drawback- Kate won’t know which ones are true and which ones aren’t. Nevertheless, this does not stop her from revealing some juicy spicy secret. The season ended before we could find out what it was!

Gossip Girl’s Leaked Secret

Gossip Girl Season 2 will pick the story up from here! We will find out more about the secret spilled by Gossip Girl. Thus, fans should be ready for a havoc-filled season with lots of heart-stopping plot twists!

Relationships and Social Hierarchy

Additionally, the new season will also deal with Aki, Audrey, and Max’s relationship. Will the three survive their three-person relationship? Or will it to be too much for them to handle? Moreover, after Julien’s apology to Zoya for coming between her and Obie, Monet realizes that she could take over as the new queen bee and IT girl. Will Season 2 feature a new queen bee? Will Monet successfully dethrone Julien? Only time will tell.

Show Runner Joshua’s Plan

Show-runner Joshua also shared his plans for the storyline of Gossip Girl Season 2. He said,

“I engineered it so that every season is a semester, so that we didn’t get into the problem the first show got into, which was by Season 3, they had to go to college. Which, at the time, I think was the right decision. When you look back, then, of course, you could have stayed at high school longer. If every season is a semester and they’re going to be juniors now, they would go to college in Season 5.”

Is there a Trailer?

There is no trailer for Gossip Girl Season 2 till now. However, a short teaser was revealed on June, 22. It opens with the line, “It only takes one spark… to start a fire” and a features a woman in Georgina’s attire. The teaser captioned,

“And I have a feeling that this city is about to burn.”

Thus, fans should prepare themselves for a drama-filled season and lots of jaw-dropping revelations!