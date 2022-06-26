SEAL Team Season 6 – Cast Updates -Who is added?

SEAL team season 6 is expanding its cast and we know everyone is excited about it. So here we have come with all the latest updates about the show. Continue reading to find out more!

SEAL team is a show about a group of high class United States navy seals. Part of their job is to come with extremely dangerous missions and carry them out. While all the members of the SEAL team are fearless, their job sometimes takes a toll on their families and themselves.

The series first came on air on 27th September on CBS TV. Its creator Benjamin Cavell was not sure how far the show will go as it has a different show. To his surprise the series was a big hit since its first season. Needless to say after the huge success of its first season the series kept on progressing and has produced 5 seasons so far.

Now SEAL Team season 6 is on its way and we know you are eagerly waiting for updates. Do not worry, we have got you covered. From the renewal status to news about the cast, we have got all the latest updates for you.

What is The Update on The Renewal Status?

On 1st February 2022, Paramount confirmed that SEAL team season 6 will be coming our way soon. Not only another season but a SEAL team movie is also coming out. So hold your houses the fun is going to be double this time.

When What is The Release Date of SEAL Team Season 6?

As of yet there is no update on the release date of the SEAL Team new season. We do not know when the movie or season 6 will be coming out. But do not lose hope, we know that SEAL Team season 6 is under production. So it is only a matter of time. However, if we were to make a guess, we think it will premiere sometime in early 2023.

Who will be a part of the cast and who are the new members?

So far we know that all the cast members from SEAL Team season 5 will be returning for the new season. Here is a list of all the cast members:

David Boreanaz who plays the role of Master Chief Warfare Operator

Jessica Pare who plays the role of Amanda Ellis

A.J Buckley who plays the role of Special Warfare Operator

Neil Brown who plays the role of Chief Warrant Officer Two

Max Thieriot who plays the role of Chief Warfare Operator Second Class

Toni Trucks who plays the role of Junior Grade Lieutenant

Judd Lormand who plays the role of Commander

That is not all, there is more! SEAL Team season 6 is expanding its cast. We will get to see a lot of new faces along with the above listed cast members.

Raffi Barsoumian will be a new member in SEAL Team season 6. He will play the role of Omar, a Senior Chief. He is the son of immigrants from Syria and has an experience of over 15 years. With his deep knowledge about the Middle East, he will help the team navigate through those areas.

What Will Be The Plot Of SEAL Team Season 6?

We can’t say anything for sure about the storyline of the upcoming season. However we think that it will portray a potential connection between Mandy and Jason which was also seen previously. Furthermore the team will face new challenges and their personal and professional lives will get chaotic. So gear up things are about to get messy.

What is the update on the trailer?

Since the production of the new season is underway, no trailer of SEAL Team Season 6 is available. However, stay tuned for more updates.