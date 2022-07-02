Stranger Things Season 5 Potential Release Date

The final episodes of Stranger Things Seasons 4 have been finally released, and the fans are wondering about the future of the series. Is Stranger Things Season 5 happening or not? If you are wondering the same, we have some news for you. Matt and Ross Duffer, the creator of the show, has previously dropped hints about the future of the series. In an open letter in February, the creators informed the fans that Season 4 will be the biggest season of the series. This is true, conserving the fact that the budget of each episode was approximately $30 million. “Beginning of the end”; is the tagline for the fourth season.

The beginning of the end makes one question: is Stranger Things Season 5 happening?

Stranger Things Season 5 Might Happen

The Duffers have said that Season 4 is the penultimate season. The chances of Stranger Things Season 5 happening is exceptionally high. Most probably, in the fifth season, all the characters introduced in the first season will get a proper closure. Commenting on the same, the Duffers brothers said that they always planned to have four to five seasons of the series. Four seasons have successfully left their mark, and Season 5 might be on the way. In the fifth season, we will see the end story of Eleven, Will, Mike, and Hopper. It is still unclear whether Season 5 will be the last season of the franchise or not.

Woke Season 3 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?

Stranger Things Season 5 Is Happening

The confusion regarding Stranger Things Season 5 is happening considering the fact that the filming of the fifth season is yet to start. This is giving uncertainty to the future of the franchise. However, according to multiple sources, the fifth season is definitely happening. We do not have a confirmed shooting date for the fifth season yet.

The original plan was to do a back-to-back shooting of the fourth and the fifth season. Later, the makers canceled the plan. Season 4 was big to do the back-to-back shooting. The schedule, therefore, seemed impossible. Now, there will be a considerable gap between the two seasons. Considering the age of the casts involved in the series, we might see a time jump in the upcoming season.

Chucky Season 2 Teasers from The Set Revealed

Even though there is no confirmed release or shooting day, all the episodes of the upcoming season will drop at once. Therefore, the fans will be able to binge-watch Season 5.

The Bachelorette Season 19 Premiering in July two Bachelorettes

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date

If the fifth season is as big as the fourth season, the release date of Stranger Things Season 5 will be somewhere around late 2023. However, this is such speculation. The release date will depend upon several factors. We will update this section once we have a confirmed release date for the series.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 on Hulu – Who is Coming back from Cast?

Plot

We can very well guess the plot of the fifth season from the views shared by the Duffers brothers. Finally, the upcoming season will be about the origin of Upside Down. Basically, the creators will deal with and further explore the physics of this world. Finally, the fans will know why Upside Down is stuck at the time in the fourth season. From the fourth season, we know that Upside Down is stuck in 1983, and it is dealing with temporal stagnancy. Nancy discovered this. In the same season, Eleven discovered the portal of the Upside Down.

The upcoming season will address the question of why Upside Down is stuck in 1983. Further, we will come to know whether Henry Creel was the first monster or not. Season 5 will answer these questions. We cannot yet confirm whether the fifth season will be the last season or not.

Duncanville Season 4 – Is it Renewed or Canceled?