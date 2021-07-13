Stranger Things Season 5- Renewed?

Stranger Things is a thriller series that was an immediate hit. Currently, 3 seasons have aired and are available for watching on Netflix. Stranger Things season 4 is just about ready to be released. And viewers are already wondering about the future for Stranger Things Season 5.

Season 4 had been renewed in 2019, just a few days after the release of Season 3. And why not? Season 3 was phenomenal, and viewers loved watching it. But then came along Covid 19, which brought a delay in the filming of the fourth season. But now that season 4 is almost ready and will be very soon available for watching. Fans want to know everything about a potential Stranger Things Season 5.

Stranger Things Season 5 Renewal

Stranger Things is one show that is not going to end soon. And even though Netflix hasn’t officially renewed season 5, we can guarantee you that they will renew it. After all, season 4 can’t be the end of the phenomenal show.

Moreover cast member, David Harbor indirectly confirmed season 5 by saying the following in a recent interview,

“Yeah, I think on my Netflix talking points list, I’m not supposed to say that there is a fifth season.” He further continued by saying, “If you were on set with someone doing a show that possibly might have a fifth season, I’m sure that those people, if you were close to them, as I am with the Duffer Brothers, would probably bring up things that might move forward into that next season.”

Besides this, co-creator of the show aka Ross Duffer previously in August said the following, “Season 4 won’t be the end [of Stranger Things]. We know what the end is, and we know when it is.”

All this clearly indicates that there will be another season after season 4. We are just waiting for Netflix to announce it officially.

Stranger Things Season 5 Release Date

Stranger Things Season 5 hasn’t been officially green-lit, and according to us, its release date is quite far away. This is because Stranger Things season 4 hasn’t even been released yet. And to add the cherry on top, an official release date for season 4 hasn’t been announced up till now.

According to sources, filming for season 4 is completed, which means that it will be available for viewing by the beginning of 2022. And if we do the math, season 5 will officially release somewhere around 2023.

Plot

Stranger Things features a small town, Hawkins, where unexpected things tend to occur. And all of these begin to slowly unravel as everyone tries to find Will Byers, who has disappeared out of the blue.

This is how the story began, and surprisingly, since then, the stranger things of this town have only increased. Season 3 ended with a cliffhanger as Eleven and others managed to close the gate linking to the Upside Down. However, Hopper had to sacrifice himself for this to happen, or that’s what we all thought. Because from the looks of the filming pictures of Season 4, it seems like Hopper is very much alive and ready to take on new challenges.

The trailer for season 4 promises to unveil many hidden secrets, such as what actually happened to Eleven and the Buyers once they shifted to Indiana. Moreover, viewers can expect the upcoming season to be much more mature and adventurous.

Season 5 will be no less than a treat. That’s one thing that we can assure regarding its plot even though we don’t know much about it yet. We will share more details regarding season 5’s plot once season 4 has been released and we get a proper idea of where the story ends it. Furthermore, season 4 and season 5 will play a major role in developing the characters and showing a much grittier side as they discover more new things and defeat many more monsters.

Stranger Things Season 5 Cast

Since season 4 hasn’t been released yet, we have no idea where it will end and how many of the characters will survive. This is why Stranger Things season 5 cast cannot be predicted as of now. However, once Netflix officially tells the cast list for season 5 or once season 4 releases, we will update this area with cast members.